Members of the Conway Writers Group met during December on Friday afternoons from 2-4 at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. Co-leader Jean L. began meetings with current announcements, a welcome to newcomers, and an invitation to members to voluntarily read their current or previous work of poetry and prose.
Dec. 6
Jean L. announced the upcoming pancake breakfast fund-raiser that would benefit the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. She urged members to attend and support the facility that is the “home” of CWG. June S. read another chapter in a continuing story based on a “resident dog” at Marlsgate Plantation in Scott, Arkansas. Mike B. read his poem, “What Is a Poem,” in which a sage shows a man that poetry flows from a full, rich, passionate life. Mike M. read his poem, “How To Get Organ-ized,” a narrative about the complex process of renovating and restoring a worn-out church pipe organ so it could again inspire listeners with glorious music. Joyce R. read text from her continuing true story of life with her son, Eric. Paula A. read her poem, “The Sound of Carols,” which cited 18 Christmas carols. Kaye H. read her story, “Under Attack,” about a true hazardous incident confronting her and her husband while visiting Saudi Arabia.
Dec. 13
Jean L. announced the upcoming CWG Christmas Party to be held on Dec. 27 during the regular meeting time. Members volunteered to bring holiday snacks that day in celebration of the holiday season. Jean L. previously presented a challenge to members to write poetry or prose on the theme “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Several members read their works based on that theme. Paula A. read a poem based on the nativity story. Mike B. read his poem, “A Magic Season,” about a mysterious Christmas tree that offered magical gifts to its buyer. Lois G. read her poem, “Christmas Wish.” Michael A. read his short story, “Faith, Physics and Christmas,” about a toy microscope invention that can view protons but that viewing can also change the natural world. The inventor tries to convince Santa not to distribute the toy because of the consequences. Treece E. read his parody of “The Night before Christmas” with a grim twist at the ending. Jean L. read an article about the King family as one of a series of magazine articles. Lois G. read her poem, “No Deadlines,” about serenity coming from time when there’s no need to be busy at anything. Kaye H. read her prose piece, “A Baby’s Christmas Story,” about delivery of a baby to a home as seen through the eyes of the child.
Dec. 20
Christmas-related works were presented by members. Joyce R. read her prose piece, “Christmas.” Mike M. read a poem, “A Boy‘s Wish List to Santa,” a letter sent to Santa by a boy who wants toy trains as Christmas gifts. Mike B. performed his song, “A Boy Named Jesus,” sung to the tune of a Johnny Cash song. He also read “Karaoke Country,” a comic rant in which he claimed to be ultra-countrified – “I’m so country that half of my freckles are ticks.” Members shared memories of past Christmases and described the worst Christmas gift they had received, albeit reluctantly.
Dec. 27
Members brought snacks to share during this meeting previously designated as a Christmas celebration. Jean L. distributed a list of word clues to be solved as Christmas carol song titles. Some members brought work based on the previously announced theme, “Do You See What I See?” Lois G. read her short poem on that topic. Jean L. read her story about a recent visit to Branson, Missouri at Christmastime. Paula A. read her poem on this theme with citations of Christmas sounds. Mike M. Read his poem, “Christmas Insomnia,” about sleepless nights because of worrying over failure to offer the “right gift” to others who expected to be remembered at Christmastime. June S. read her story, “The Right Choice,” about a son who makes a life-changing choice of his favored parent after a divorce. Mike B. read two humorous poems, “New Year’s Resolutions” and “Christmas Gifts.” He also performed a song, “I’m Here for You,” about the role of a friend looking out for him. Kaye H. read her story, “The Fishing Pond,” based on a true but sad event. Paula A. read her poem, “List to Santa,” which was attributed to a teenage girl writing to Santa.
Conway Writers Group members meet weekly to support and encourage each other and improve the craft. They view all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist, and celebrate writing in all its forms. Meetings are free and open to the public. Members take inspiration from author Isabelle Allende who advised, “Write what should not be forgotten.”
