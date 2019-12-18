Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group met Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the McGee Center. A large group was in attendance with two new people from Morrilton.
Each person received a printed report of the Nov. 13, 2019, meeting where veterans were recognized and caregivers were also recognized since Nov. is National Carergivers Month.
The group also heard Mike Cude with Senior Living Solutions in Russellville, who provides free, unbiased guidance and resources to people considering their senior living options.
Those present also received a book, “Fruits Happen.”
Rikki Wyzgoski and Allie Wade from Kindred Hospice were the special guests. Wyzgoski spoke about home health and hospice. Home health is temporary and home-bound status. Hospice is long term and diagnosis driven. Some common hospice diagnoses are heart disease, cancer, COPD, dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, liver disease and neurological disease.
The Kindred Hospice team works together through a patient-centered approach. They review the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the the patient and their family. The team includes a nurse case manager, aide, volunteer, spiritual care coordinator, medical social worker and medical director.
Wade played her guitar and sang several Christmas songs. Some of the group’s favorites were “Holy Night,” “Away in a Manger,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
Wyzgoski and Wade presented each person a writing pen and an attractive, easy-to-understand brochure titled “What to Expect from Hospice Care.”
The group presented each one a gift of appreciation – a bag of English walnuts, a Christmas dish cloth and one of the books, “Fruits Happen.”
The serving table was covered with a white cloth and decorated with a large Santa Claus dressed in white and silver, two white and silver candleholders with lighted candles and a crystal and silver candy dish holding Christmas Hershey kisses. Those present enjoyed refreshments of party crackers, Fritos, Corn Flake treats, Hershey kisses and jam cake.
The next meeting of the group will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the McGee Center in west Conway beginning at 1:30 p.m. Any person interested in any area of Parkinson’s Disease is encouraged to attend this informative, free meeting.
For more information, call 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
By Bronnie Rose
Conway Writers Group
Members of the Conway Writers Group met during November on four of the five Friday afternoons from 2-4 at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. Co-leader Jean L. began each meeting with current announcements, a welcome to newcomers, and an invitation to members to voluntarily read their current or previous work of poetry and prose.
Nov. 1
Co-leader Jean L. distributed the completed CWG anthology, The Inkwell. It included selected works of prose and poetry created by active members, some of whom ordered additional copies for presentation to their family as a memento or to friends as a gift. Lois G. read her poem, Daydreaming,” about how the mind processes daydreams. Kaye H. read her story, “Wanted for Murder,” about a true incident pressed by police upon her and her husband as murder suspects while in Saudi Arabia. The charge was bogus, and they successfully left the country. Paula A. read her poem, “Love Triangle.” Mike B. read his poem, “What?! And Give Up Show Business?!,” a comedic tribute to everyone who entertains, from clowns to movie stars.
Nov. 8
Mike M. read his poem, “Halloween Aftermath,” a fanciful piece about an imagined alien invasion of Earth at Halloween under cover of the spooky holiday. Jean L. read her story about a haunted house. Mike B. read two of his poems, “Thanks for Your Service,” about a veteran suggesting to someone that certain actions (as opposed to words) would properly thank veterans. His second poem, “l Love the Universe You Grace,” described a romantic love so grand that it results in love of all things from sap to galaxies. Patricia W. read her true story of her early years followed by marriage and three children.
Nov. 15
Jean L. presented information about the upcoming Authors Fair to be held at the Faulkner County Library in Conway and invited members to attend and staff a table reserved for CWG. Treece E. read his Thanksgiving poem. Paul A. read her short story. Michael A. read his short story about a patient that might be a candidate for a lobotomy to change bad behavior – or maybe not. Lois G. read her poem, “Thanksgiving.” Mike B. read a poem and a song. The poem was “The Formation of the Universe, Evolution, and Our Felicitous Meeting” – a greeting put in a cosmic context. His song, “A Louisiana Woman,” was an original blues song with metaphoric use of iconic titles.
Nov. 22
Tucker S. read his two poems: “Heirloom,” about creating what could become a family heirloom years later, such as making baby furniture; and “Autumn Relief,” about the changing colors of leaves in the fall. Mike M. read his poem, “Thanksgiving Reminder,” about Thanksgiving experiences of persons in need. Harold B. brought his violin to the meeting and played two holiday songs. Jean L read her article that included comments by kids and seniors about the meaning of Thanksgiving. It was previously published in a regional edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper. Paula A. read her poem, “Thanks Living.” Michael A. read his untitled free verse poem. Sharon F. read her poem, “Prayer,” with a Thanksgiving setting. Mike B. read his Thanksgiving poem, “The Sentimental Season,” which emphasized gratitude for good friends. Kaye H. read her free verse poem, “I Am Thankful,” a humorous yet thoughtful commentary about being a short person all her life.
About CWG
Conway Writers Group members meet weekly to support and encourage each other and improve the craft. They view all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist, and celebrate writing in all its forms. Meetings are free and open to the public. Members take inspiration from author Isabelle Allende who advised, “Write what should not be forgotten.”
By Mike Mottler
