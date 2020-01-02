The Conway chapter of AARP ended 2019 with a bang.
Ruby Johnson, chapter president, presided at the final meeting of the decade with a full agenda at the First United Methodist Church.
Chapter 796 welcomed the Conway Senior Center guitar ensemble as their holiday entertainment guests.
The ensemble is composed of Bill Hathcote, lead teacher and guitarist, Bill Cross, Wanda Strever and Cheryl Busby. The group’s lead vocalist is Dean Elliott. An extra special highlight of the meeting was the chapter’s officers for 2020 with AARP State Director Lou Tobian conducting the installation of officers.
After 15 years of stellar service with the AARP, Tobian will retire from the post in January. President Johnson presented Tobian with a plaque for his steadfast commitment and faithful service to AARP from the Conway chapter and Hub 6 members.
Each member attending was able to take home two Bingo prizes for the holiday. Members and guests enjoyed a festive celebratory potluck. Newly-installed Vice President Rene Henderson thanked fellow AARP members for their participation in the Mayflower Reading Buddy program in support of the Mayflower Elementary School teachers and students.
President Ruby Johnson acknowledged members illness and condolences. The local chapter will resume its usual agenda and activities this month with one of Conway’s local doctors attending and speaking.
AARP officers for 2020 are as follows:
n President, Ruby Johnson
n Vice president, Rene Henderson
n Secretary, Vernita Davis
n Treasurer, Mary Pat Cullum
n Chaplain, Joe Johnson
n Committee chairs – Patricia Walker, pledge leader; Deola Davis, potluck chair; Mae Voegele, health report chair; Loisetta French, sign-in chair; Norma Strickland, community service; and Maxine Roop, sick committee.
