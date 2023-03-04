‘Cocaine Bear” is a thriller/comedy directed by actress Elizabeth Banks (director of “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Charlie’s Angels (2019)” and written by Jimmy Warden (writer of “The Babysitter: Killer Queen”) loosely inspired by real events. The film follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converged in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting a lot of cocaine.
The real life story of the titular Cocaine Bear that the film is based on goes that a 175-pound American black bear overdosed on cocaine that was dropped by a bunch of drug smugglers in the wilderness of the southern United States in 1985. While the bear in this film ends up going on a murderous rampage through the Chattahoochee forest in Georgia, unfortunately the real life bear didn’t survive and is now stuffed in a display at a mall in Kentucky. So, everything depicted in the film after the bear initially consumes the white powder is made up for entertainment purposes, and man what entertainment it is.
This film is dumb. It’s insanely stupid and honestly shouldn’t work as well as it does. On the surface, it seems like purely a gimmicky type of movie similar to a “Sharknado” film, but it’s so much more than that and way better. It’s a movie that knows exactly what it is. It’s fun and absolutely ridiculous 95-minute comedy about a murderous apex predator that, thanks to a few idiotic drug dealers, has now developed a bit of a coke problem. It doesn’t try to be anything more than that, and it’s all the better for it.
If I had to describe “Cocaine Bear,” I’d say it’s Pulp Fiction meets an 80s slasher film. There’s a lot of Pulp Fiction in this especially in the way it has a bunch of storylines that end up intersecting by the end of it. There’s a drug cartel that’s in search of the missing cocaine that was dropped in the forest with a cop in search of them, there’s a mother in search for her 13-year-old daughter and there’s a Finnish tourist that’s just a bit traumatized to say the least. There’s a lot of times where the film drags when these storylines don’t involve the bear and you don’t really care all that much about every single character, but the film does do a nice job bringing everything together by the end.
There’s definitely a lot of classic slasher elements in here alongside the insane comedy of it all, just instead of a knife carrying man in a mask it’s a quarter ton bear with a few hundred pounds of cocaine inside his system. I wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s a horror film, it’s definitely a comedy thriller, but there are definitely elements of horror sprinkled throughout. There are a couple jump scares that got me and you can really feel the tension during the shots where the bear is sneakily walking in the background behind characters like he’s the shark in “Jaws.”
Just like any good slasher movie, the kills here are so much fun and absolutely gory. The film is rated R and director Elizabeth Banks really makes the most of that R rating. Limbs are flying everywhere, blood and guts are coming out and the bear is really, really hungry. The bear in this movie is entirely CGI (no animals were harmed in the making of this picture) and the visual effects on it are very well done. The bear looks real even when it’s doing some completely out there things. Never was I ever taken out of the film by the look of the Cocaine Bear.
“Cocaine Bear” is also extremely funny. More than anything, this is a comedy and it’s a really well done comedy. I haven’t laughed that hard in a movie theater in a long while. It’s one of those movies where you have to see it with an audience if you can because everyone in my theater was just laughing their heads off the entire time at every single absurd and stupid thing that Elizabeth Banks threw at us.
Banks is really leveling herself up as a director with this movie. Although her 2019 remake of “Charlie’s Angels” was not entirely well received by most critics and audiences, I still personally really enjoyed that movie but this is even better. She’s able to balance the very dark comedy of the movie with the action and more serious moments very well and it doesn’t work without her. There is one scene involving an ambulance that was so well done and way better than I could’ve ever anticipated. I think she’s found her genre and it really makes me excited to see what she does next.
Although the bear is undoubtedly the star of the movie, especially because the worst parts of the film all do not involve the bear, the ensemble here is still very well put together filled with some great comedians at the top of their game. Maybe there’s a bit too many character for the film’s own good, but everyone is bringing their A-game nonetheless. The MVP from the human side of things for me would have to be character actress Margo Martindale who is so much fun in every scene she’s in. There are some scenes that drag a bit, but she isn’t in any of them. Isiah Whitlock Jr., who plays the cop, is also a ton of laughs and Ray Liotta is also great in one of his last roles before he sadly passed away.
“Cocaine Bear” definitely delivers on everything you’d expect from a film titled “Cocaine Bear” with tons of gore, over the top comedy and pure stupid fun from beginning to end. Untimely, it’s a film about motherhood wrapped up in a bunch of coked-up entertainment and delivers high I didn’t want to come down from. If you’re looking for a turn-your-brain-off type of movie to watch, this is a must. “Cocaine Bear” is currently in theaters.
