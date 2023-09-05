As I have said many times before, I am not a baker. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could make something for dessert that also works as a breakfast dish? In my opinion, a coffee cake fits that description. It has just enough sweetness to work as a dessert yet, not so much that it can also be a breakfast dish.
With that in mind, I thought I would share with you three coffee cake recipes. The first two, Louisiana Coffee Cake and Buttermilk-Pecan Coffee Cake both fall into the dessert/breakfast category. The last one, Sausage Coffee Cake, is not one to serve for dessert. This savory rendition is a great breakfast item. So gather your ingredients, and Let’s head to the kitchen!
Louisiana Coffee Cake
This is a recipe taken from the Louisiana Cookin’ magazine. You often find Louisiana style cakes in grocery stores. The use of the lemon extract is what sets them apart.
2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 cup toasted chopped nuts
Directions: Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, then sour cream, continuing to beat. Resift and gradually add 2 cups of the flour. Resift the remaining 1/2 cup of flour with baking powder, soda, and salt and fold into batter by hand. Fold in flavorings. Pour half the batter into a greased and floured 8 1/2 x 12-inch pan.
Combine nuts, sugar, and cinnamon. Sprinkle half of this mixture over batter in pan. Cover with remaining batter and sprinkle the other half of the nut mixture on top. Dot with butter. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Cool in pan, refrigerate, and reheat when ready to serve.
Buttermilk-Pecan Coffee Cake
The thing that sets this recipe apart is the buttermilk. It adds another layer of flavor to your coffee cake.
2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan. Sift together flour, sugars, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and ginger. Stir in oil until mixture is crumbly and evenly moistened.
In a small bowl, reserve 3/4 cup of the flour mixture for the cake topping and set aside.
Stir in baking powder and soda into the large flour mixture. Beat together buttermilk and egg. Add to flour mixture, stirring until batter just forms. Pour batter into prepared pan. Combine reserved 3/4 cup flour mixture with pecans and remaining teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle topping over pan evenly.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting.
Sausage Coffee Cake
This is one cake you would not serve for dessert. This savory delight is perfect for a breakfast brunch. The use of Tabasco is totally optional.
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions: Brown sausage and onions; drain. Add next 6 ingredients. Make batter of bisquick mix, milk and mayonnaise. Spread half of batter in a 9x9x2-inch greased pan. Pour in sausage mixture, then spread remaining batter on top. Mix egg yolk and water and brush on top. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes or until cake leaves edges of pan. Cool 5 minutes before cutting into 3-inch squares. This recipe doubles easily in 9x13-inch pan.
Even if you’re not a fan of baking, these recipes are simple enough for anyone to make them. The best part of baking is the time that things are in the oven. Since you don’t have to constantly stir or pay attention to your dish, you have plenty of time to do other things. Just make sure to set a timer.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina. His cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food,” is available on his website www.creole cajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
