An interesting conversation with a motorcycle association spokesperson Saturday night at the VFW in Tumbling Shoals.
The association, as reflected by the large patch on the back of the leather vest he was wearing, was for combat veterans (“Vets,” on the patch) who were, well, into motorcycles. We spoke, his nickname was “Rhino,” met the club president (“Ghost”) and otherwise had a discussion about what the group does.
It’s not a club, you have to be careful about that in the biker scene. It’s a lot of things, but the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association is just that – an association.
The whole “association not club” thing is worth an aside. Many many years ago the Motorcycle Club of America declared that outlaw motorcycle clubs made up “less than 1%” of motorcycle riders. Outlaw motorcycle riders, as is so often the case in this world, embraced that, and declared themselves “One percenters.”
It’s a mark of pride to declare oneself a one percenter which is a more-or-less requirement to be a member of an, and here’s that word, outlaw motorcycle club, or “M.C.” as it’s known in that culture.
Hells Angels, famously, is a M.C., made up of one percenters. Other clubs, the Bandidos, the Outlaws, on and on, are outlaw motorcycle clubs and where “outlaw” is a mark of pride. It’s a mark of pride that winds up in law enforcement intelligence reports. From here we could go into the whole biker culture thing, what is an outlaw and other questions drawn from that body of knowledge, but we’re getting a bit off topic as it is.
Long story short: If you want to ride with a group of fellow enthusiasts and where a vest with your group’s logo on the back, you have to make a clear decision to be an “M.C.” or something else, such as an association.
The Combat Vets, in 50 states and four countries, made the decision to be an association. One of its newest associations is in Cleburne County and from it the Saturday night conversation.
They were having a cook out at the VFW, a few bucks would get you a hamburger or a plate of spaghetti. Or you could, instead of money, donate food. A pile of canned food was by the door, and hence the conversation.
“Was food insecurity a problem with veterans?” I asked Rhino.
He gave that kind of snort you give when the answer’s so obvious it hardly begs the question: “Yeah,” he said, “Oh yeah.”
He had stories, no names, but veterans in the area who, simply put, didn’t have enough food. Other things they didn’t have – there was a story of getting stove for someone – but food, that comes up all the time.
And, really, I could have guessed his answer. The area around Greers Ferry Lake is a popular retirement destination. The cost of living is low and a lot of seniors move into the area. We have, both in Cleburne and Van Buren counties, a large veteran population, and with that a large senior population.
And with that, food insecurity. Food pantries never seem to run low on customers, and food-inclusive fund raisers, such as the Combat Vets were putting on, are common.
So it’s not surprising, that food insecurity is a thing, and yet it is surprising, because so many people in the area, gray hair and all, seem to have retired comfortably, and have the sort of resources where they can attend fund raisers and contribute, or even ride high-end motorcycles as a hobby. (And, to be clear: Good for them. We all deserve comfort in our lives.)
Very much a ying-yang in the equation.
And somewhere in that equation was this group, with its moto of “Vets helping vets,” collecting canned goods for those who need it – those, however distant, members of the association.
