Hello everyone, God is good all the time and all the time God is good. The bible teaches us that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Just incase you are not aware; Jesus has made it so we can come to him just as we are. You do not have to be without sin, and you do not have to be clean and spotless to come to Jesus.
Come to him just as you are and allow him to clean you up. Brothers and sisters, it is particularly important that you give your life to Jesus today. I remember saying, “I will wait until I get my life together before I give my life to Jesus.” I also said, “I have plenty of time to give my life to him because I am having so much fun drinking and partying, Jesus can wait.” If I would have died during that time, in hell I would have lifted my eyes. If you die prior to giving your life to Jesus or if he returns for his church before you give your life to him; in hell you will lift your eye. Please do not wait to give your life to Jesus, come as you are. Do it today because tomorrow is not promised to anyone. It does not matter what sins you have committed; God will forgive you for them. If you repent from your sins and not return to a lifestyle of sin, God will forgive you. Repentance is simply turning away from your sins and not returning to them. We need the help of Jesus to come out of sin, we can not do it alone. Do not allow the devil to deceive you into believing you can do it all on your own. You must understand the devil wants you in hell with him. He wants you to remain in sin, but God wants you to come out of sin. Never forget there is a war going on for your soul. The war is against good and evil, Jesus and the devil. Please do not die without giving your life to Jesus; if you do, you will be lost throughout eternity. Depending on what you decide to do you will spend eternity with Jesus in heaven or you will spend eternity in hell with the devil, it is up to you. God has placed before us options, we can either choose life with Jesus, or choose death with the devil. If you die without giving your life to Jesus you will never get another chance to do so. Brothers and sisters, put the past behind you. Whatever you have done, God will forgive you. Jesus died for all sins, past, present and future. It is up to you to receive his forgiveness. How can you turn your back on the love Jesus has shown you? In closing, Jesus is the real deal. I am so glad he gave me a chance to give my life to him. Now I can spend eternity with him forever.
