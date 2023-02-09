Our journey this week completes the book of Leviticus. As you will see you will find words to live by, lessons about rest in your life and how you play a role in making your life run smoother.
It is my hope and prayer that you are taking time to enjoy each of these daily messages. Read the scripture that goes with the writing and see for yourself how God indeed wants to be a very active participant in your life.
I recently went to have an annual eye checkup, and was glad to hear the doctor report that my eyes are in very good shape. I do wear glasses so he was speaking to a deeper sense of healthy than merely seeing well. Interesting isn’t it, on the outside my eyes aren’t really healthy at all, for ex. Without glasses I cannot Read anything more than 30 feet away from me, but when the doctor thru the aide of technology looked deep inside he could see that my eyes were very, very healthy.
Ironically, our lives are a bit like the example I shared with you above relationally and spiritually. We can on the surface look like things are going smooth and easy, but below the surface, deep down inside we are gasping for air, paddling as hard and fast as we can to stay afloat so to speak. God looks deep inside of you as well, and he too see’s the imperfections of your heart and here is where His word gives you comfort and guidance. His love for you knows no bounds so I strongly encourage you to use these lessons as a beginning point if you will to draw yourself closer to God. Comfort and guidance is waiting on you, but “it is up to you.”
Day 18: Words to live by
Read Leviticus 19: 1-18
Speak to all the congregation of the people of Israel and say to them, you shall behold, for the lord your God is holy. Leviticus 19:2
Do you ever ask yourself how can I become holy? Well, our Reading toDay speaks to the heart of this matter. We become holy by following the word that God has given us. In order to follow God’s words, friends we must Read God’s word. Reading God’s word may seems to be a daunting task, but just recently a group of men and I completed Reading every chapter of the Bible. We did this one Day at a time for 1,189 Days. Our time together was so special and I want to encourage you to slow down, not only in your life, but in the pace in which you Read and learn God’s word. For I know the plans I have for for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Jeremiah 29:11.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for providing your word to us. May we seek to know your will for our lives and may we live in such a way that glorifies you. Amen.
Day 19: Rest
Read Leviticus 25: 1-7
The lord spoke to Moses on Mount Sinai, saying, speak to the people of Israel and say to them, when you come into the land that I give you, the land shall keep a sabbath to the lord. Leviticus 25: 1-2.
Have you noticed that God is serious. God is serious about our listening to Him and God is serious about us obeying. Rest is an important element in our lives, for without it we are not able to function at our best. ToDay we see that God even declares rest for the land. Every seventh year the Israelites were commanded to not sow or prune, not reap or gather any of the harvest from the land. Truly, it was to be a complete year of rest for the land. While it is easy to see this is healthy for the soil, what’s even more healthy is witnessing how God cares for and provides for all of our needs. Even when we are asked to REST, take comfort in knowing God will care and provide for you.
Prayer: Lord, your care and provision for us knows no bounds. Teach us to trust in you everyDay of our lives. Remind us how you know what is best for us and will provide for all of our needs. Amen.
Day 20: It’s up to you
Read Leviticus 26: 3-6, 14-17
I will give peace in the land, and you shall lie down, and none shall make you afraid. And I will remove harmful beasts from the land, and the sword shall not go through your land. Leviticus 26:6.
How clearer does God have to make his message for us? Here, God is telling the Israelites the blessings for being obedient to his words, blessings such as: rains in their season, land that is prosperous, promises that they will eat and be full. Words and vows from the almighty God. However, God also gives the Israelites the descriptions of what life will be like for them if they disobey. So you see it’s truly up to them and I’ll add it’s up to you in your life. Do you want peace in your life that is as deep as the ocean? Do you want an inner tranquility that comes from God, then live close to God and follow his words. It’s up to you.
Prayer: Lord, give us the peace in our lives that can only be found by living in obedience to your word. Teach us, lead us, train us how to follow you at all times in our lives. Amen.
Until next week, Joe.
