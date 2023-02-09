Our journey this week completes the book of Leviticus. As you will see you will find words to live by, lessons about rest in your life and how you play a role in making your life run smoother.

It is my hope and prayer that you are taking time to enjoy each of these daily messages. Read the scripture that goes with the writing and see for yourself how God indeed wants to be a very active participant in your life.

