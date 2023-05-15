Law enforcement officers put on their uniform knowing the risks that come with the public duty to serve and protect. It takes a special person to take on that responsibility. As we commemorate National Police Week, we honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to safeguard our communities.

Since 1962, we have recognized May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. This is a special time that brings together law enforcement personnel from Arkansas and across the country to our nation’s capital for ceremonies honoring the service and sacrifice of officers, including those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

