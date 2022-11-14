Committees are an essential part of the legislative process. While in committee, a bill is reviewed, researched, and sometime revised. Committee meetings also provide an opportunity for public comment.
Committee selection is one of the first orders of business for newly elected members and returning members of the House.
A House Caucus is currently scheduled for 9 am on November 17.
During the caucus, newly elected members will draw for seniority and all members will select their seats for the 94th General Assembly. After seat selection, the committee selection process will begin.
The vast majority of legislation considered during a legislative session begins in a standing committee.
There are 10 standing committees in the House. These include 5 class “A” committees and 5 class “B” committees.
Each member serves on 1 “A” committee and 1 “B” committee.
Class “A” committees include:
Public Health, Welfare and Labor.
Class “B” Committees include:
Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs.
Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development.
City, County and Local Affairs.
State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.
Each standing committee consists of 20 members including 5 members from each of the 4 House district caucuses.
Pursuant to a House Rules, the most senior member of the House of Representatives will select first and will choose a position on a Class “A” standing committee. The seniority rotation procedure will continue until the member with the least seniority makes his or her selection. After the member with the least seniority makes his or her Class “A” standing committee selection, the most senior member will select his or her Class “B” standing committee. The seniority rotation will continue until the member with the least seniority selects his or her Class “B” standing committee.
Selection for the House Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing will take place after standing committee selection.
You can watch the committee selection process live at arkansas house.org.
