Hello everyone.
Burnout, in my opinion, is a perpetual state of exhaustion. Burnout typically occurs when we have too much on our plate for an extended period. When a person is experiencing burnout, they typically feel overwhelmed, depleted, discouraged, and/or an inability to perform their basic daily obligations. Today, I want to share with you three common causes of burnout.
The first common cause of burnout is we do not take the proper amount of time to refuel. Much like an automobile, when we fail to take the proper time to refuel mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, we will eventually run out of the energy we need to keep going. I have noticed over the years that for an automobile to refuel, it must first cease from moving and connect to a fueling station. In the similar manner, we must also press pause on our daily to-do-list to properly replenish ourselves. Therefore, I feel it is imperative for us to heed the words found in Psalm 46:10, “He says, be still, and know that I am God…” If we want to prevent burnout, we must press pause so we can properly refuel.
The second common cause of burnout is we ignore the fuel gauge. The problem for many of us is that we take our low fuel warning gauge as a mere suggestion and not a directive. In other words, when the warning gauge comes on in our automobile, many of us ignore it by pushing our vehicle harder and trying to go much further than the manufacturer designed. And sadly enough, many of us do our bodies the same way. When the warning signs appear to let us know we need to rest and replenish, we tend to disregard them by pushing ourselves much harder and further than God intended. In Mark 6:31, the disciples had reached a point of depletion. “Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, Jesus said to them, come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.” If we want to prevent burnout, like Jesus we must learn to respect the warning signs of depletion.
The third common reason for burnout is we increase the load we are carrying without increasing the frequency of refueling. Always remember, the heavier the load, the more fuel it will require transport it. I like the way the Bible puts it in Luke 12:48, “…from everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded.” That is to say, the more you carry, the more you are required to refuel. If we want to prevent burnout, we must be intentional in the frequency of resting, replenishing, and restoring ourselves.
Yes, burnout can be described as a perpetual state of exhaustion. It is my belief that the most common causes of burnout include, but are not limited to, not taking the proper time to refuel, ignoring the fuel gauge, and/or increasing our load without increasing the frequency of refueling. I leave you with one of my favorite scriptures on the subject found in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
Blessings.
