Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Good News about Jesus" from John 20:30-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Our evening message was "What You Should Know About the Spirit Filled Life" by Dr. Jameson.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church Food Pantry served 121 families Monday, Feb. 3.
Don and Jackie Clark of Spring Hill visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins on Saturday afternoon.
Dwight Faulk of North Little Rock visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins Sunday afternoon.
Avery Faith Higgins celebrated her 1st birthday with a party Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center with family and friends attending.
Olivia Farris was named Homecoming Queen on Saturday at Central Baptist Church. Congratulations to her on this special honor.
Central Baptist College students from Bethlehem Baptist Church receiving academic honors for the fall semester of 2019 are as follows: President's List: Madelyn Jameson and Sara McGee; Dean's List: Olivia Farris and Coby Harvison; PACE and online students: Jordan Sandefur.
Seth McGee was named to the President's List at the University of Central Arkansas Fall Semester.
We extend to the family of Tom Burgess who passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. His funeral was Monday, Feb. 3 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Freddy Mark Wilcox described Tom as the best person he knew and a beautiful person. Bro. Martin Jameson said Tom always had a smile on his face. Tom had trusted the Lord as his Savior. Tom's favorite songs were sung at the service.
We extend sympathy to the family of Iva Doylene Barton Cook, who passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 93. She was raised in the Bono community.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
We have had some beautiful weather this past week.
Lots of sickness all around us. Guy-Perkins closed school Monday to do deep cleaning because so many were out for the flu. People this flu is no joke — knock on wood, I haven’t had it.
I am requesting unspoken prayers for me and Sandy. Thank you in advance.
So many in our community have lost family members lately. They all are in pain.
Ronnie and Jimmie Ann Hartwick lost their home recently to a house fire. I truly am sorry for this tragedy.
It’s not easy for sure; I have been down that road. Just take one day at a time. So glad you both got out safely. That is the main thing. Material things can be replaced but lives can’t. You're in our prayers.
The Hope Dealers fundraiser at the school was great this past weekend. Had lots of good chili and hot dogs and, wow, what desserts that were there.
Oh my. They were all so good. They are doing great with this mission. I am praying that this community will open up and see what a great program this is. It is working.
Happy belated birthday to Danny Thorn, Randy Thorn, Gary Griffith, Pam Lane And Holly Godwin. Hope all of you had great birthdays.
Landon Dowdy and I went out to eat Pizza with Gary Griffith on his birthday. We had a good evening celebrating at Hideaway Pizza.
Prayers for Mike Greek Miller he recently had knee surgery. Praying you have a speedy recovery. Get well soon.
Don’t forget to come out on Feb. 22 to the Polar Plunge and dessert auction. It will be fun, and all proceeds go to Special Olympics.
We lost one of our Special Olympic Athletes Tom Burgess this past Friday. My heart is broken for his family. He was one of a kind. He loved to dance and he did a great impersonation of Elvis Presley. He always had a smile on his face and lived to play Bocce. He will be missed by many. He lived a good life and was 60 years old. Tom Rest In Peace. You will not be forgotten.
Send news so I can share events with the community. Have a great week. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we aren’t promised a tomorrow either.
