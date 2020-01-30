Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Search for Significance" from Psalm 8. Mr. Bill Sivils was our Gideon Speaker. Our special music titled "Let My Life O Lord Praise You" was presented by Rebecca Decker and accompanied by Brian Harvison and Danny Fagala. Our evening message was "Every Christian Ought to Know How to Grow Their Faith" by Dr. Jameson.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church Prime Timers Class met Friday for a meal of lasagna, bread, salads, desserts and iced tea in the Family Life Center. There was a total of 32 present.
The District GMA meeting was held Sunday afternoon at Bethlehem Baptist Church. A meal of soup, sandwiches, crackers, chips, desserts and drinks were served. Twenty messengers and 51 visitors were present. Lydia Dunlap was elected District Miss GMA and Matty Johnson was elected Jr. Miss GMA.
Sarah and Caden Bowen of Little Rock spent Thursday with Danny and Linda Roberts.
We extend to the family of Jean Wilson Evans of Greenbrier who passed away Sunday night.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
The Hope Dealers had a great Service last Saturday at 10 a.m. I see a difference in each lady that is there. They are making a difference.
Please still keep Bessie and her family and the Hooten family and the Ellington family in your prayers! Their lives have been turned upside down with losing their loved one!
The polar Plunge and dessert auction will be February 22nd At Wooly Hollow State Park give me a call if you will make a dessert or want to plunge at 450-0395! We can’t succeed without all you great people out that come and support us!
My grandson Landon Dowdy was chosen to play in the band at Simon School to play for the Conway School Board Members luncheon at his school. So proud of him playing in the band and living to play instruments.
Jerry and Landon Dowdy went to Branson together recently to spend some father and son time together so proud of my son and grandson!
Sue Clay and I went to Clinton one day this week and while we was there we took a beautiful walk in the city park there!
If you have news send it to me. Have a great week and timber to not drink or text and drive.
