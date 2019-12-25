Horseshoe Mountain news
The Bethlehem Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir presented “Messiah Heaven’s Glory Sunday morning. It was beautifully presented, directed by Bro. Danny Fagala with solos by Karen Hall and Brian Harvison. Bro. Martin Jameson’s message Sunday night was titled “Every Christian Ought to Know How to Handle Temptation,
Tanya and Erby Foster, Ted and Marilyn Battles, Larry and Renie Martin, Lena Martin, Tamara Avery, Donna and Geoff Terry, Christopher, Natalia, Benjamin and Tommy Joe Patterson, Shannon Weaver and Allan Holloway attended the funeral of Maedean Patterson Deremer in Kansas City Sunday.
Friday, the 13th, the Otis Roberts clan met at Sandra Bradberry’s for a brother-sister lunch. The six siblings and spouses meet monthly for lunch.
Karen Hall and several Greenbrier High School students attended the annual Christmas Open House at the Arkansas Governor’s mansion Sunday, December 8. Karen is an art teacher at Greenbrier High School.
– Gale Garrison
Guy community news
Lots of sickness in our community! Please keep Bessie Bearden, Clark Hooten, Darrell Bearden, Clark and Linda Stevenson, Albert Woods in your prayers.
Last Saturday night Palmers Music And students put on their Christmas Performance it was great congratulations to each student they did a wonderful job. Landon did an excellent job playing the guitar. Landon also Plays the baritone in his school band and their concert was good!
Please have safe travels if your traveling during the holidays! School will be out and students too! Have a safe and Merry Christmas!
Check on the elderly as this is the time so many get depressed! Call me for news let me hear from you what your family did for the holidays. We plan on being together and spending time with each other! That’s what our mom wanted us to do and be together on holidays and to stay in touch. I sure miss my mom on holidays and every day!
– Brenda Dowdy
