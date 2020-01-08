Guy news
What a beautiful weekend we had last weekend!
This past Monday Darrell Bearden was transported by ambulance to the VA in Little Rock. Please keep him and Bessie in your prays as you know Bessie has only been home from Rehab about a week now. She is at hospital with him. Last week they had visitors from Louise Harlon’s Brothers from Louisiana. They were on there way to see Louise as she just got home from the hospital and then they were going to see another brother in Missouri. This weekend he passed away. They need our prayers too! Gayle Tuten visited with Bessie on Saturday she is a long time friend and customer!
Last Saturday I attended the services at 10 am at the Hope Dealers in the old Roy Bruce Rowlett building. What beautiful place to help the ladies with addiction to find their spiritual guidance to a new life! I know there are some that are upset about this opening in our town. Please give them a chance! Everyone need some a second chance to find themselves Dusty and Tonya Burt are great examples that you can get away from addiction! Come out and meet the man, meet the ladies hear and see what they are doing to help! Remember the ladies are there to get help. Our little town with a big heart will be doing great things with this ministry and would love your support. The staff is wonderful too.
There is a good box at the Huy Perkins School for those that are in need in front of the elementary school. Anyone that is in need can come and get things and you also can come and donate to it too. Thank you for those that have donated!
Dessie Tarkington Hart’s sister of Bessie Bearden, Dean Bryant And Charlene Tarkington and husband of Bob Hart passed away on Christmas Day! She got to spend part of Christmas With her loving family and then saw the pearly gates of heaven open for her. She will be missed please keep the family in prayers.
Send me news you wouldn’t believe the number of people that live to hear what’s going on in their hometown! Call me 501-450-0395.
Congratulations to Rose Griffith who is retiring from First Security Bank on the 10th. If you know Rose stop by from 2 to 4 at the bank on front street for her reception. We will miss you Rose Congratulations!
Congratulations To Josh Herndon and Millicent Tally on their engagement! Josh is our preacher at the Church of Christ in Guy. Wishing you many happy years together!
Brenda Dowdy
