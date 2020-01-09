Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Editor’s note: This typically runs in Wednesday’s edition but was inadvertently left off the page.
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Unsearchable Greatness of God” from Psalm 145: 1-3 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Danny and Kaylen Fagala presented special music “Magnify the Lord.” The evening message delivered by Dr. Jameson was titled “What Every Christian Ought to Know About Baptism.” If you are searching for a church home, please consider Bethlehem Baptist Church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., worship services at 11 a.m. with evening services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night services begin at 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Church family of all ages met New Year’s Eve at the church for sandwiches, snacks and desserts and playing games. Everyone had a great time.
Jerry Nash and Jimmie Merritt were Saturday lunch visitors of Reda Nash Green in Greenbrier.
The Hammontree family met Saturday at the home of Danny and Linda Roberts for lunch, opening gifts and playing games.
Reese Hammontree was the only one not present. He had gone to the beach.
