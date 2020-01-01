Horseshoe Mountain news
Rev. Jimmie Decker, youth minister at Bethlehem Baptist Church preached the morning message titled “Mercy or Justice?” Sunday morning. The youth participated in various aspects of the service. The Lord’s Supper was observed in the evening service.
The annual candy making party was held December 19th at the home of Kristy Roberts. Divinity, bonbons, peanut brittle, chocolate cherries, peanut butter balls, and Oreo candy were a few of the treats served.
Gale Garrison and Joyce Henry Talley of Vilonia attended the University of Arkansas/UALR Women’s Basketball Game at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock December 21st. They enjoyed a late lunch at Olive Garden.
Jerry Nash and Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier, Tanner, Diane, Carson, Tyler and Tucker Howland of Holland were Christmas Day visitors of Jamie and Andrea Holt at Saltillo.
Gale and Carl Garrison had Christmas brunch with Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway. They all were Christmas Dinner guests of Ronny and Carol Eason. Other guests were Scott Eason of Conway, Stephanie Primm of Little Rock, Mitchell Eason of Fayetteville, Juanita Mayhugh and Terry Chudy of North Little Rock, Dr. Wesley and Courtney Beal, Reed and Ana of Batesville, and Adam and Caitlin Chudy of Houston, TX.
Christmas visitors of Jerry, Carolyn, Tina and Travis Terry were Nathan, Samantha and Cash Terry of Conway and Mike Wilson of West Virginia.
– Gale Garrison
Guy news
Hope everyone has a Happy New Year and a safe one!
Last Saturday night, the Guy Community was hit hard by the storms. Funny though it was never shown on TV that I saw. The stations did come out and tape but we never saw any pictures of the houses that had their roofs torn to pieces. Some say they saw it run at the bottom of the screen –‚ storm at Guy – but that was about all. Very disappointed in them. Prayers for those that had damage.
Christmas with the Dowdys, the Watkins, the Hays And Griffith families was a great success. We had fun eating and visiting and playing games. The kids had a blast too. There’s nothing like being with family.
Please keep Clark and Faye Hooten, Bessie and Darrel Bearden in your prayers. Clark Hooten and Bessie Bearden just recently got out of the hospital. Also prayers for Dean Bryant, Clark and Linda Stevenson.
Karen Burt Taylor and Charolette Rimmer recently celebrated birthdays.
School starts back next week. Be safe everyone starting out the new year.
– Brenda Holt
