Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Please keep Bessie Bearden and family in your prayers. She lost her oldest son David Bearden which was very unexpected. Services will be Wednesday at 2 pm at Assembly of God Church in Rosebud. David will be missed by many.
Rusty, Anita and Brett Acre and family need our prayers too they lost their oldest grandson and Brett lost his oldest son recently.
Dean Bryant recently had a visitor her brother in law Bob Hart from Carlila came up to be with family cause his nephew passed away.
Take your loved ones and hug them. Contact them caused we are not promised a tomorrow. I love my family dearly I don’t tell you often enough.
Congratulations to the Quiz Bowl Team for their success in the Quiz bowl Tournament. The Guy. church of Christ and Mt Olive Baptist Church in Guy held the Invitational Tournament there.
Polar plunge is just around the corner. Feb. 22 at Woolly Hollow State Park. With a dessert auction, costume contest hot dogs. And music call me at 450-0395. Or look on my Facebook page.
Have a great week and be safe don’t forget to tell your loved ones how much you love them.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Jesus Turned Water into Wine" from John 2:1-12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala preached the evening message.
Gale Garrison attended the funeral of Jean Wilson Evans at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier Tuesday.
Coby Harvison is a recipient of the Kenneth Brown Endowed Scholarship at Central Baptist College.
We extend sympathy to the families of Connie Curtis, David Bearden, Johnny Green and Branden Acre.
