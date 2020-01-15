Guy news
As I am writing this my heart is broken. My neighbor and friend Bessie Bearden lost the love of her life of 64 years, Darrell, at around 8:50 p.m. Monday. He is flying with angels and in no more pain and suffering. Please keep them in your prayers as he will be missed by his wife, sons, grandkids, family, friends and this neighbor.
The Hope Dealers will have a Bingo/chili cook off on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Guy-Perkins Elementary School Marcelle Fielder Cafeteria. Please come support.
It’s that time of year. It’s Leap Year – come out and Leap in the water for the special Olympics Greenbrier Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Woolly Hollow State Park. We will have a dessert auction too. This is election year, so come out to mingle with the crowds. If you would like to volunteer for desserts, please call 450-0395.
As always pray for Clark and Faye Hooten, Clark and Linda Stevenson, Albert Woods, Theoda and Myra Griffith, Scotty And Phyllis Poole’s grand baby is in Arkansas Children’s Hospital and I know there are more; I just can’t think of them right now.
Happy anniversary to Ricky and Debbie Wiedower. Dorothy Stevenson cooked Sunday dinner for her kids ! I know they didn’t leave hungry cause she is a great cook! Let me know if you can do some. Don’t forget or sick people in the community. Have a great week!
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message “The Hallelujah Chorus” from Psalm 150 Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Bowman presented special music. Jan. 19 has been designated “Sanctity of Life Sunday” at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Our Bethlehem Food Pantry served 120 families on Jan. 6.
Nancy White, Judy Daves and Gale Garrison celebrated their December and January birthdays with a trip to Leslie where they ate lunch at the Skylark Café.
Marilyn Battles, Erby, Tanya and Faith Foster recently visited Eleanor Foster and Sherman and Judy Paul in Pensacola, Florida.
Ted and Marilyn Battles, Davey and Sybil Castor, and Rusty and Candace Dillard had dinner at the Fish House in Quitman on Saturday night.
Dennis Terry of Scranton spent Friday night with Jerry and Carolyn Terry.
Antioch Baptist Church in Conway periodically has a special dedication for parents and babies. William Roberts, son of Gavin and Haley Roberts was one of the babies recognized for dedication Sunday night. Those in attendance: Chase, Becky, Davy and Elizabeth Roberts of Heber Springs, George and Kristi Roberts, Danny and Linda Roberts, JoAnn and Bill Townsend and Finley Roberts.
– Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.