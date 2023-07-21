Sports are one of the most common extracurricular activities, but contact sports like football and hockey can come with their own set of challenges. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study from 2021 reported 15 times more head impacts and 23 times more hard head impacts in youth tackle football than in flag football athletes during practices or games.
As concussions are on the rise in sports at every level, it’s important to be aware of the risks a head injury can pose and be able to spot the signs of a head or traumatic brain injury (TBI). The CDC’s Heads Up initiative equips parents, teachers, coaches and community health professionals with resources to handle concussions and serious brain injuries.
Here are the basics about concussions and TBIs, and you can learn more at cdc.gov/headsup.
What is a concussion?
Concussions are TBIs caused by a bump, jolt, or hit to the head or any sudden movement that causes the brain to bounce around. These can result in chemical changes in the brain and stretched or damaged brain cells. While concussions may be considered “mild” head injuries and are not typically life-threatening, they can still have serious effects and should be treated with care.
Signs and Symptoms
There are different ways to determine if someone has a concussion, and it’s just as important to be able to recognize the symptoms in yourself as it is to be able to recognize signs in others. Signs of a concussion may include memory lapses following the injury, moving slowly or clumsily, loss of consciousness (no matter how brief), confusion and changes in mood, behavior, or personality. Concussion symptoms often range from headaches or brain fog to nausea or sluggish movements and can also include being bothered by light or having balance and vision problems.
How should concussions be handled?
If you suspect your child or one of your athletes has had a concussion, it’s important to remove them from play immediately after being injured. Make sure you seek medical attention for the athlete in question and get written concussion care instructions from your medical provider. Coaches can also share information about concussions with parents and ensure that their athletes have physical and baseline testing done before the season starts.
Recovery Process
Concussions typically take a couple of weeks to heal, but the symptoms may last for a month or more. The CDC recommends getting plenty of rest as part of the healing process, followed by easing back into a routine. Start with non-strenuous activity and returning to school, then gradually progress back to regular activities and a normal schedule.
Concussions are one of the most common types of TBIs, and it’s important to make sure anyone who has one receives proper treatment. For more information about concussion care and transitioning back to normal after a concussion, visit cdc.gov/headsup/basics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.