Sports are one of the most common extracurricular activities, but contact sports like football and hockey can come with their own set of challenges. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study from 2021 reported 15 times more head impacts and 23 times more hard head impacts in youth tackle football than in flag football athletes during practices or games.

As concussions are on the rise in sports at every level, it’s important to be aware of the risks a head injury can pose and be able to spot the signs of a head or traumatic brain injury (TBI). The CDC’s Heads Up initiative equips parents, teachers, coaches and community health professionals with resources to handle concussions and serious brain injuries.

