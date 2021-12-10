Hello everyone!
We are imperfect people, living in an imperfect world and therefore conflict will arise from time to time. In fact, differing opinions between parties can be the very breeding ground for conflict. Conflict is never totally avoidable in life, but it is manageable if it’s handled correctly. Today, I want to share three tips for handling conflict resolution.
Tip number one is making sure your heart is in the right place first. Jesus said it best in Matthew 7:4-5, “How can you say to your brother, let me take the speck out of your eye, when all the time there is a plank in your own eye. (5) You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then your will see clearly to remove the speck from your brothers’ eye.” I am a firm believer that conflict resolution begins with the man in the mirror. Before you can address someone else’s flaws and shortcomings, you must address your own. Ask God to reveal to you the part you played in the conflict. Ask Him to show you where you may have overreacted or misread the situation entirely. In other words, start with the person you see in the mirror. Conflict resolution begins with making sure your heart is right before you confront anyone else.
Tip number two is addressing the issue respectfully. Paul says in Ephesians 4:15, “But speaking the truth in love…” In other words, it is not just what you say but how you say it that matters. In fact, your tone of voice matters. Your level of calm matters. Even your body language matters in moments of conflict. Addressing issues respectfully makes people more open to hear what you have to say. Being respectful also sets the tone for a healthy conversation. Conflict resolution can be achieved when you are respectful with your deliberation.
Tip number three is not making a mountain out of a molehill. I was taught as a young leader to never allow anyone to over exaggerate the severity of an issue. Taking things to the extreme is typically how things get blown way out of proportion. Therefore, we need to be extremely careful that we always present the facts accurately. Doing so helps to minimize confusion and reduce tension between parties. I love the way 1 Peter 4:8 puts it, “Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins.” When you have the love of God in your heart, you don’t make mountains out of molehills. Instead, you are constantly looking for ways to extend God’s grace and forgiveness to others. Conflict resolution works best when it’s motivated by love.
In this life, conflict is never totally avoidable. We will have disagreements and misunderstanding from time to time. Yet, if we make sure our hearts are right first, address the issues respectfully, and stop making mountains out of molehills, I believe conflict can be handled appropriately. Ultimately, making our relationships better. I leave you with the words of Paul found in Romans 12:18, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Blessings!
