The deadline for most taxpayers to file their taxes this year is April 18, and most will be on time. The deadline for Congress to pass a budget resolution is April 15, but Congress will be late – or won’t even try – for the 20th year in a row.

A budget resolution is an agreement between the House and Senate on a budget plan for the next year and the following four. It’s an important part of the process, and it’s required by law. But neither the House nor the Senate have even proposed one this year. They haven’t been on time for 20 years, and they haven’t passed a real resolution in eight, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.