I’ll be honest, I don’t miss hugs.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I have dear friends and some of whom I – at one
time, before there was a pandemic – might hug as part of the greeting or
parting ritual, but that’s over. They’re still dear friends, but the
touchy thing is gone. Such are the times we are in.
If you asked me at the time I’d of said: “Oh yeah, I’m all about the
hugs.” But it’s now like an artifact of a bygone era and, just being
honest here, I don’t miss it. Handshakes, I kinda’ miss handshakes, that
formal and traditional greeting, but I’m learning to live without them.
But hugs? Yeah, I’m okay without them.
Little doubt this is a unique time to be on Earth. The pandemic has
touched all of our lives in various ways. Various reports are showing
incidents of depression are on the rise, and from that the harm a
further tragedy as people do to themselves while depressed is also on
the rise. The lack of social contact, apparently, is having an impact.
Then we started hearing reports of with schools shutdown last spring
there was less oversight for abuse and some families were having to
suffer through that after being locked down with a harmful person. Ugh.
In an effort to find some good news in this: In both cases bringing
attention to these issues did a lot to increase the public focus and
combat these conditions.
Meanwhile a national election is going on. This provides endless fodder
for the newsroom email inbox as the latest from (some political party)
about (some political candidate) makes a breathless report about the
latest finding, poll, or poll about a finding.
It’s all rather tiring, frankly.
And under the heading of “confession” here comes one: I didn’t watch any
of the debates; I didn’t watch the town hall events.
I know, I know, newsboy should be all over those things, but nah.
Funny story: One of my first “atta’ boy” moments was when I reported on
a political debate back in ... well, I seem to recall Ross Perot being
one of the talkers that night so it was a while ago. I turned in the
story in to the college paper and the advisor the next day complimented
me. It was maybe my second semester on the paper’s staff and the
compliment was a big moment for me.
The story was a fairly typical recount, with someone declared a winner
(again, I don’t recall who) and a discussion of the various points made.
Key point: You could read it, and in a few minutes hear a summary of a
debate.
Since then I don’t report on these debates and the like, as it’s easier
the next morning to just read however many news reports and hear what
took place. That way I don’t have to sit through the silly thing. But
why not? After all, my beat is a couple counties up around Greers Ferry
Lake and literally nobody wants to hear/read my reporting on what a
national political candidate said into a microphone while the bright
lights shined about them.
When given a chance, in further fairness, I look forward to interviews
with these candidates about local issues and hoped for outcomes, but,
again, we’re out here off the lake. They care about us (and I really
believe that), but again, out here by the lake and they have bigger fish
to fry. I’m not offended, nor do I understand the nuance of defense
budget policy.
So I read what other’s report the morning after, sip my coffee and
wonder how leaf pick-up is going, that sort of thing. Need to make some
calls.
While I’m in town I might run into you. We’ll stop and socially distance
chat, talk about the leaves in the ditches or the way people are driving
by, or both, or some other things. That conversation and whatever others
are packed into my internal bag and becomes part of the story of the area.
It gets plugged into a conversation at some government meeting or
another, maybe a third or forth conversation with someone else on
another street and it all becomes part of the story.
But no hugs.
