Members of the Conway Writers Group met during January on Friday afternoons from 2 to 4 at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. Co-leader Jean L. began meetings with current announcements, a welcome to newcomers, and an invitation to members to voluntarily read their current or previous work of poetry and prose.
Jan. 3
June S. read another chapter (dated 1986) in a continuing story about the “resident dog” at Marlsgate Mansion in Scott, Arkansas. Her book is nearing completion. Treece E. read his short poem, “Resolutions,” created in a diary format with rhyming. Mike B. sang his song, “A Boy Named Jesus,” to the tune of a Johnny Cash song. It tracked a boy’s trek to Bethlehem in search of the promised Savior with an impromptu celebration with music and dancing around the manger. He also read “The Renaissance Faire,” a poem about the renaissance of a couple’s romance at a fair with a Renaissance theme. Paula A. read her story about stories told by Jesus as moral lessons, including The Good Samaritan. Lois G. read two poems: “Scientific Studies” about misapplied scientific research, and “The Blind Man” who deftly used a cane as an extension of lost sight. Tucker S. read his prelude to a short story set in the late 1870s in Fort Douglas, Arkansas.
Jan. 10
CWG members were challenged two write pieces related to the upcoming Valentine’s Day to be shared on Feb. 7. Paul G. read his story, “Christmas with Family.” Lois G. read her short poem, “No Deadlines,” about her satisfaction with freedom from pressing deadlines. Mike B. presented at least one example of each of 24 rhetorical devices used in literature. All the examples were from famous songs, from which he sang the illustrative lines. June S. read the final chapter of her pending book about the various “resident dogs” that lived at the Marlsgate Mansion in Scott, Arkansas, over a period of time. The final chapter is dated 2017. She intends to publish the book with illustrations. Kaye H. read her story, “The Gong,” about her traveling to Bangkok and on to Australia with a souvenir oriental gong. It was almost lost in transit, but she made the journey home with it. Tucker S. read another chapter from his fictional story based on a murder case.
Jan. 17
Co-leader Jean L. announced the recent passing of a long-standing CWG member and author, Neal Wood, after a long illness. His gift for story-telling will be missed. She also announced an upcoming event sponsored by the UCA Outreach Program on Feb. 22 – a one-day writing session with tips about self-publishing. Mike B. read his poem, “The Burning Cathedral,” about the recent conflagration at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Lois G. read her short poem, “Time.” Paul G. read his short story, “Thanks, Dad,” about his boyhood memory of escorting a date to the school dance with dad as chauffer. Afterwards, dad shared his own experience on a date when he was a boy. Paula A. read another chapter in her continuing book about the life of Jesus as told by an imagined contemporary observer of His life and times. This work in progress is nearing completion. Mike A. read his fictional story, “The Guardian,” based on a twist of the legend of the Fountain of Youth. The fountain had healing properties, but the result was not a blessing but a curse. Kaye H. read her true story, “Morocco,” set in that country while traveling with her husband.
Jan. 24
Mike M. read his poem, “Saint Valentine Re-employed” about the legendary saint put out of work by other credentialed counselors. However, he finds work as a sympathetic listener and bartender who gives helpful advice to pub patrons and to the public as a radio talk show host. Lois G. read her two short poems: “How Do I Love You?” and “They.” Angela McC. read her short piece, “Angry.” Mike B. read two poems: “The Most Romantic Poem,” about a man’s prolonged and assiduous, but vain, efforts to write an irresistible love poem for Valentine’s Day; and “Your Lambent Eyes,” a poem of poetic hyperbole about the wonders seen within a lover’s eyes. Paul G. read a short story, “Party Doll,” derived from the pop song of the early 1950s and based on his own experience at the sixth grade school dance. Treece E. read his short poems based on the Haiku format. June S. read a prose piece, “Sunrise Finches,” about discovering the birds on an early morning walk with her dogs. Then she presented her unrhymed poem, “My Walk in the Morning Mist” on the same theme. Kaye H. read her true story about leaving a foreign country with her mother who smuggled a coin as a memento. She made it through customs OK. Joyce R. read another chapter in her continuing story about her son, “Life with Eric.” Paula A. read another chapter in her continuing story about the life of Jesus as reported by a fictional observer. This chapter was about His walking on the water toward frightened disciples in a storm-tossed boat. Michael A. read his short story based on dreams by a boy abandoned by his mother. The dreams continued until he was done with that insecurity.
Jan. 31
Related to the upcoming challenge to write works on the theme of Valentine’s Day, Jean L. offered historic background about Saint Valentine. Actually, there were three persons with that name, one of whom would marry young couples despite an order against marriage for young men so that they would instead enroll as soldiers in the king’s army. Mike B. presented three poems: “Found Poems” with a rigorous rhyme scheme; “The Most Romantic Man on Earth;” and “Beauty Unchanging,” a poem with carefully crafted meters and rhymes as a tribute to his late wife, Mary Ann. Mike M. read two poems, “Superbowl Predictions,” a sure-fire method of predicting the winner of the upcoming football mega-contest, and “Saint Valentine Victorious,” with He said/She said exchanges about a rocky relationship. The Saint offered practical wisdom to the couple who lived happily ever after. Tucker S. read another chapter of his developing story that described the early years of Robbie and Weldon as background to a knife fight between them as young men and the murder trial that followed.
About CWG
Conway Writers Group members meet weekly to support and encourage each other and improve the craft. They view all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist, and celebrate writing in all its forms. Meetings are free and open to the public. Members take inspiration from author Isabelle Allende who advised, “Write what should not be forgotten.”
