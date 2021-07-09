Hello everyone!
Today, I want to revisit the subject of grief. Grief can be defined as the suffering you experience when SOMEONE or SOMETHING immensely important to you is taken away. Grief is often triggered when we experience the loss of someone close to us such as a trusted friend or beloved family member. However, grief can also be triggered when we experience the loss of something immensely meaningful to us such as the loss of stability, a normal routine, and/or notable hopes and dreams. Here are three tips to help you cope with the things in your life you are grieving over.
The first tip I want to share with you is to avoid making any hasty decisions about your future while you are grieving. Grieving can cloud your judgment. Grieving can cause your decision-making ability to be skewed by sadness, misinformation, and the fear of the unknown. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 19:2, “Desire without knowledge is not good, how much more will hasty feet miss the way.” When you are grieving, you are much less likely to do thorough fact checking. You are also much less likely to pay attention to small critical details of a transaction. Unless you are under unavoidable time constraints, my advice to you is do not make any major decisions or significant life changes for the first few weeks after a meaningful loss.
The second tip I want to share is to find a good support system. The comfort and concern of a good support system is often God’s way of navigating you down the pathway to healing. The Bible says it best in 1 Thessalonians 5:11, “Therefore, encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” Look for people who will allow you to vent and cry without judging you. Look for people who will step in and make themselves available when you are feeling weak. Look for people who know the Lord and will pray with and for you. Finding a good support system is critical to coping with grief.
The third and final tip I want to share is to find comfort in God. The Bible says it best in Psalms 34:18, The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Yes, dear hearts, God is your source. He is the source of your joy and peace. He is the source of your resilience and wisdom. He is the source of our comfort. In Him you will find the relief and rest that your heart so desperately yearns to recapture. God knows right where you are, and He stands willing and able to help you process your pain.
Grief is defined as the suffering you experience when SOMEONE or SOMETHING immensely important to you is taken away. Coping with your grief means to avoid making any hasty decisions, finding a good support system, and finding comfort in God. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
Blessings!!!
