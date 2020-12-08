Joseph Carter Corbin built one of the most successful African-American universities in the nation from nothing and helped keep it alive when so many forces threatened to wreck it. He was born in Chilicothe, Ohio, in 1833, into a family of free African-Americans and the oldest of twelve children. He was extremely intelligent as a youngster. At a young age, Corbin developed a passion for teaching, and left to teach school at age 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. He returned to Ohio to complete his own education, earning a bachelors and masters degree at Ohio University by 1856.
During the Civil War, Corbin published a newspaper in Ohio. In 1872, after the war ended, he moved with his wife and family to Little Rock. In 1873, he was named superintendant of public schools for Arkansas, but there were still very few public schools in the state. The Reconstruction-era government struggled to establish a school system in Arkansas even remotely approaching the other states. The state legislature established the University of Arkansas that same year. As superintendant, he oversaw the construction of the university’s first buildings. In the segregated environment, a college was also established for African-Americans, to be called Branch Normal College, designed to train teachers for African-American schools.
In 1875, Corbin resigned as state superintendent to become principal of this new college at an annual salary of $1,000. Impressed by the thriving African-American community in Pine Bluff, Corbin suggested that the new school be located there. Branch Normal College opened with only seven students in the fall of 1875, and because education for African-Americans had been non-existent before the Civil War, most of the new students were barely literate. Corbin worked closely with his students, to the point they were earning college degrees by 1882.
Corbin, himself fluent in nine languages, taught Latin and Greek and trained dozens of teachers while his wife taught art and his daughter taught industrial arts. By 1894, a two-story brick assembly hall was built and enrollment had grown to 241.
The post-Reconstruction period was difficult for Arkansas schools. Legislators had little interest in the success of education in the state or even funding it. The increasing racial tensions in the state made Branch Normal College a special target. In 1893, several legislators alleged Corbin misappropriated funds and demanded he be fired, but the charges fizzled, and he stayed in charge.
By the turn of the century, the African-American community was divided over the direction of education. Some, like Corbin, favored a full, classical education, while others favored a program of skilled trades and agricultural education, an approach that would immediately impact most African-Americans in the South at the time.
Under these pressures in 1902, trustees fired Corbin. He would then serve as the principal of the Merrill Public School in Pine Bluff from 1905 until 1910. He died in Chicago in 1911.
The university he founded continued to grow after his departure. Between 1927 and 1972, Branch Normal would be known as Arkansas Agricultural Mechanical and Normal College before merging with the University of Arkansas system. By 2010, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff had more than 3,000 students and offered dozens of undergraduate and graduate degrees. The university had developed a respected academic reputation as well as a close-knit community of alumni known for accomplishments as teachers, physicians, scientists, and public servants.
Corbin, however, was largely forgotten about outside the UAPB community after his death, to the point that almost no one even remembered where his unmarked grave was located. Through the efforts of Dr. Gladys Turner-Finney, a UAPB graduate, his gravesite was located and a headstone dedicated in 2013, inscribed to the Father of Arkansas African-American Higher Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.