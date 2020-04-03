We live in a world full of division. We are divided in every way possible. There are racial divisions, socioeconomic divisions, political divisions and a numerous number of others. Division has caused an overwhelming amount of hatred within our world. People have become comfortable treating others in ways that are in humane.
There was a time when the church would stand up and speak out against divisions we face today. There was a time when it was popular to speak out against sin and behavior that is contrary to Gods Word. But now the very place that should bring about unity has become blinded by the very same divisions that plague the world.
The people in the world are often focused and driven by the socioeconomic status of individuals. If you have enough zeros behind your name, doors will be open for you. If you live on the right side of the tracks, you can gain entry into certain establishments. If you are affiliated with a certain political group, you can get various laws passed or held up; not because it’s the right thing to do, but because “we are on the same side”. This same behavior is often patterned in the church. The church should be the example for the world not pattern after the world.
We live such separate and divided lives that we no longer have compassion for others. Situations don’t attract our attention unless we are affected by them. There really hasn’t been a situation that has been able to get the attention of everyone regardless of one’s status; however, coronavirus has become the great equalizer. This virus is an equal opportunity destroyer. It doesn’t regard race, socioeconomic status, political or religious affiliation. Money can’t protect you; the color of your skin can’t protect you; your social status can’t protect you or your religious affiliation.
There is but one who is able to protect us all and bring this virus to its knees; His name is Jesus. He has no respect of person. He tells us in Psalms 91, “He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the All Mighty.” This opportunity is afforded to us all. God has extended the olive branch to those in the church and those outside the church. For those who take God up on the opportunity to abide under his shadow, evil will not befall them, no plague will overtake them, but we must abide under his shadow. We must change by turning from ways that are contrary to God’s ways.
The coronavirus has leveled the playing field. There is only One who can do exceeding, abundantly above all that we can think or ask. There is but One who can keep us during this time of uncertainty. Jesus says, “Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus is our answer during this time of uncertainty; He provides rest in the mist of the storm. Keep your mind focused on Him and He will give you peace that goes beyond your understanding.
