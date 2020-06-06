Should the president “send in the troops” to quell the civil unrest occurring in parts of the nation? That’s what Sen. Tom Cotton says should happen. The secretary of defense, assuming he still has his job when you read this, says no. And Gov. Asa Hutchinson says not in Arkansas, which is his only responsibility.
Cotton this week argued that President Trump should activate the Insurrection Act, a law passed in 1807 giving him the power to deploy U.S. military forces domestically.
He started Monday morning by tweeting, “Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.”
He later tweeted, “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry – whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters and looters.”
Cotton was calling on the federal government to do something it does rarely, but not never. Maintaining order is typically the responsibility of local officials and governors. The United States has a long history of distrusting the use of federal troops on American soil. We’ve seen throughout world history how such power is abused.
Later that day, Cotton listed examples of presidents deploying military force domestically, including President Eisenhower in 1957 in response to the Little Rock Central High crisis.
Then on Wednesday, he published a column in the New York Times where he continued to press the case, saying the Insurrection Act should be applied where governors have declined to mobilize the National Guard, and where “rioters still outnumber the police and Guard combined.” The headline was, “Send in the troops.”
I’m sure Cotton is still making these arguments. He’s not shy about making repeated pointed statements that attract a lot of national attention. He also has the ear of President Trump, who on Monday retweeted Cotton’s first tweet with a comment, “100 percent Correct. Thank you Tom!” I don’t know how much influence Cotton had, but later that morning, the president told the nation’s governors in a videoconference that they should deploy the National Guard and “dominate the streets.” If they don’t, he said he’ll send in federal troops.
When should America’s military might be used on American soil? Cotton is ready to use it this time. Trump threatened to use it. And Trump’s secretary of defense, Mike Esper, opposes using it. He said deploying active duty forces should be “a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now.”
That raised some eyebrows. Trump does not like his people contradicting him. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday regarding Esper’s job security, “as of right now Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper.” But that was “as of right now.”
Whether or not Cotton’s call will have legs will depend on what happens in the coming days. If order is restored, his remarks will be just another forgotten media and social media flare-up.
In Arkansas, we’ve had peaceful protests in a number of cities. There have been peaceful protests in Little Rock, but also some criminal behavior. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Tony Holt was assaulted while covering the story. He looked terrible. I hope you’ll look up his picture the next time you’re tempted to dismiss all journalists and the work they do. Still, it’s definitely not an insurrection here, and Wednesday night was calm in Little Rock as most legitimate protesters voluntarily went home early.
The governor – whom you may have noticed also has been in charge of the state’s coronavirus response – had activated the Arkansas National Guard on Saturday night, May 30. On Tuesday, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and establishing a unified command involving the Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement, the Department of Emergency Management and the Guard.
On Monday, he said when asked about Cotton’s comments that federal troops are “not something that we need” in Arkansas.
In other words, here, we’ll handle it ourselves.
