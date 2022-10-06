”Courage combined with integrity is the foundation of character.”
– Brian Tracy
Personally, I so enjoy the editorial columns that are provided by others in the Log Cabin Democrat. The different articles submitted provide us many different growth opportunities in our lives. Of late, I have really enjoyed Dr. Joe McGarrity’s columns, what with inflation and interest rates changing daily it is so awesome to get an educated viewpoint on the inner workings, so to speak, of these economic conditions.
I am not as skilled as many of these submitters, but do so enjoy sharing with you my positive outlook on things that we encounter in our day to day life. Many of you face the same ups and downs of life that I do so maybe there is a connection in this process for us as we move along.
Our quote today comes to us from a very successful motivational speaker and author, Brian Tracy. I have, as you can see, titled our article this week, Courage in trials. Who among us doesn’t have trials in our life? I dare say everyone encounters events in their life, that depending on their courage and integrity and impact one’s character.
I am reminded her of the phrase that “life is 10 percent what happens to you, and 90 percent of how you react to it” by Charles Swindoll. You see, certain things are totally out of our hands and control, yet, if we live in such a way that leads us to be stressed every time something happens that is not in our control, then we will find ourselves living in the 90 percent portion in an unhealthy way.
Life is full of trials, some small, some medium and some big. But I want to encourage you to ask yourself, what was the biggest issue you were facing in your life this time last month, year, and then five years ago? My guess is that the longer time has passed, it is quite possibly that the trials you were experiencing have diminished or gone away completely.
Of course we know this isn’t always the case, especially when our trials are big, life changing events, such as illness, or other big life changes. As we navigate the pathways of our lives, let us be mindful of some of the assets found in the very prayer that Jesus taught his disciples to pray, referred to as the Lord’s Prayer. I’ll not cover the entire prayer here, but will highlight a couple of points for us to live by:
1. Give us this day our daily bread. Can we in our lives try to live truly one day at a time? Living in the past or the future doesn’t alter your worries, it only diminishes your life in the present. God, so wants you to be focused on the here and now, and not caught up in any time issue of the past or future.
2. Thy will be done. When we live our life yielding to God and wanting his will for us to be done, well, life will simply take on a different complexion. When God is in control, nothing is out of control (another Charles Swindoll statement), so truly may your life be lived in such a way that has you yielding to God and see how much difference it will make in your life.
Lastly, 3. Forgive others. There is peace in living a life where your are bent towards forgiveness.
Trials, oh, how I wish I could say they won’t come your way again, but sadly, they will come and likely very often. Today and every day, have courage with integrity and see how this will impact your character to those around you.
Until next week.
