The cover reveal for my upcoming novel, “Strong Like You,” is slated for Sept. 15.
You may be asking yourself, “Will this guy ever shut up about his upcoming book?”
The cover reveal for my upcoming novel, “Strong Like You,” is slated for Sept. 15.
You may be asking yourself, “Will this guy ever shut up about his upcoming book?”
The answer is a firm, resolute, “No.”
Publishing a fiction book has been a dream of mine since I was in high school. I’m 40 now. That’s a lot of years of trying. So I’m gonna toot that horn until it can’t toot no more.
So, the cover reveal...if you don’t know, in the publishing world, there are some key hype building moments. The very first one is the moment your book deal hits publisher’s marketplace. That’s the announcement to the world this is happening. Then, it’s a lot of work behind the scenes with not much to report. The next big moment is the cover reveal.
That’s when I get to show the world what the front of the book will look like. And to say I am a little excited is an understatement.
I was fortunate to get to provide feedback on the cover during its creation, from rough draft to final. And I fell in love with the thing from the jump. The art is perfect. The colors are perfect. Everything is perfect. And boy, was it cool and strange to get to see another artist interpret your vision. This was the first time someone other than myself created something from scratch based on a story I wrote.
Very cool.
If you’re itching to see the cover, be sure and follow T.L. Simpson – Author Page on Facebook. The cover will be revealed officially at www.thenerddaily.com, but I’ll be sharing links on social media all day.
While you’re on the interwebs, head over to tlsimpson.net and subscribe to my monthly newsletter. Then you’ll be the first to know when and where things are headed. Plus, it’ll make me happy. You wanna make me happy, don’t you?
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His novel Strong Like You is set for publication in the Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
