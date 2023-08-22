The cover reveal for my upcoming novel, “Strong Like You,” is slated for Sept. 15.

You may be asking yourself, “Will this guy ever shut up about his upcoming book?”

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His novel Strong Like You is set for publication in the Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.