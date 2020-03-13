Hello everyone!
At the time of this writing, many Americans are concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19. As a result, the rumor meal is running wild. There even seems to be a mad dash to stock up on supplies, such as hand sanitizer and toilet tissue. Even those in the Christian community seem to battling the spirit of fear. I am a firm believer that during times like these we should pray and plan. I believe we should do everything within our power to prepare ourselves for any potential threat, while trusting God to be our ultimate protector. Today, I want to echo three of the most common recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat COVID-19.
First of all, some people are at increased risk of getting COVID-19. For example, older people and those of all ages with heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a higher risk of developing the serious COVID-19 illness. For those at higher risk of getting very sick, the CDC recommends that you stock up on supplies, take everyday precautions to keep space between you and others. They also encourage you to avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel. I like the way Proverbs 22:3 says it, “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” In other words, do not be careless and take the appropriate actions to protect yourself and those around you.
Secondly, regardless of your risk factor, there are common sense things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy. Wash your hands with soap and water often. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. This is the one I personally have the most trouble with, I have been made aware that I touch my face an awful lot during the course of the average workday. You should also stay at home when you are sick or under the weather. Always cover your mouth, when you cough or sneeze. The Bible states in Proverbs 3:21, “My son, do not let wisdom and understanding out of your sight, preserve sound judgment and discretion.” To say it another way, we need to be smart. We need to be careful. And we need to follow good advice.
Thirdly, community and faith-based organizations should plan for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their local communities. The CDC encourages us to have a person or team in place responsible for coordinating our organization’s emergency operations plan. We should also collaborate and coordinate with key community partners and stakeholders. Our organizations should also be aware of the broader planning efforts going on in our local community. We should eagerly participate in community-wide emergency preparedness activities. I like the advice given in Ecclesiastes 4:9, “Two are better than one; because they have a good return on the labor.” Always remember, during times like these, teamwork is key.
Yes, at the time of this writing, many Americans are concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19. For this reason, I strongly encourage each of you to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC that simple state that some people are at increased risk of getting COVID-19. Regardless of your risk factor, there are common sense things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy. Finally, community and faith-based organizations should plan for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their local community.
I leave you today with this simple challenge, educate yourself and help stop the spread of rumors.
Blessings!!!
