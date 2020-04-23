Chicken Little got it right – “The Sky Is Falling!”
The stars are in place, but the news is appalling.
Facts are more worrisome than the chick’s grim message.
Droplets from sneezers get media coverage.
Face masks are now in vogue, many can make their own
From a jock strap, half a bra, a plain cotton cone.
Patterns are posted on the Web. Go check it out!
Find one that works for you. Is a seamstress about?
Maybe not. When schools dropped Home Ec, we quickly lost
Skill in sewing. Mask-makers can charge a high cost.
Clever designers sew-in a coffee filter.
It works! Our morning routines are out of kilter.
“Be safe – Stay at home” is advice heard round the clock.
Lifestyle habits don’t change. How is it on your block?
Isolation breeds impatience. Some will break out
And go outside; inviting infection, no doubt.
Shopping at Kroger or eating-out for a meal
Once seemed routine. We’re told, “It’s a very big deal.
It’s a death-defying act with consequences!”
The stuff of nightmares – terrible for our senses.
Pundits can explain why we don’t do what we’re told.
This pandemic is spreading. No time to be bold.
The virus travels the globe. It knows no borders.
Testing is limited, no vaccine, no hoarders.
Nurses and healthcare workers remain at their posts
Clad in protective garb with masks; as caring hosts
To those in hospitals and patients with symptoms.
Florence Nightingale’s heroes serve virus victims.
Those in nursing homes, incarcerated inmates
Seem most vulnerable – and those minding those gates.
Daily “Death by Virus” stats may make some feel numb
To losses that stagger the mind. Yet some are dumb.
The second wave of new cases will be the folks
Who laughed at virus cartoons and chuckled at jokes,
Then considered themselves not at risk. Big mistake!
Eager for “Normal,” some dismissed warnings as fake.
Math models show data on outcomes, but changes
Are made daily as fresh info shows new ranges
Of infections and deaths, here and everywhere.
The numbers ramp upward. The trend lines make all stare.
“When it’s over” is discussion heard in our time,
But that may become “If it’s over” as stats climb.
Yearly recurrences may be coming – like flu.
That’s an unwelcome presence all hope we’ll get through.
