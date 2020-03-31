CNN offers reports about virus news –
None of it good – be wary of others’ “Ka-choos!”
Wash your hands often, stay at home, watch your TV
And rehearse this fair warning: “Stay away from me!”
Six feet of distance is the rule, easy to do
For introverts; a challenge to those who are new
To this novel virus – now a round-the-world scourge
For all people, especially for seniors who can’t splurge
On an outing at a restaurant for a meal
With a friend; especially one who’d make a deal
To pick up the check if grandma would wear a mask.
But is lunch at Stoby’s worth being an outcast?
Most can pay bills by mail; go to drive-in windows
For meals, order food online from Kroger. Who knows
How long this will last? Commerce may slow to a crawl.
Some food fights may emerge, but clerks can quell a brawl.
Handshakes are forbidden. Elbow bumps seem stupid.
Of course, no kissing – a gross insult to Cupid.
Carry some SaniWipes for doorknobs and your cards
Like Credit and Debit plastic. Banks may post guards
At ATMs to check all those in line for cash.
If anyone coughs, they’re infected. Make a dash
To the hospital and check-in at the ER.
Beat the rush; others may soon follow from afar.
Elders may face isolation – no Bingo nights
At Senior Centers. No Friday poems with insights
By CWG authors. They must compose
Works at home informally clad in PJ clothes.
The virus gives an excuse to those too polite
To distance themselves from those considered a blight
In social encounters. Now there’s valid relief
From strained casual meetings without cause for grief.
Lovers already separated – miles apart
May face sad loneliness, each with a broken heart.
Or each could drive halfway and meet at a motel
Where the owner allows smooching; no one will tell.
Isolated hermits can’t understand the fuss.
Socially distant, they would fear an exodus
Of urbanites rushing to their shacks in the woods;
Fleeing the virus, but without food or canned goods.
Un-cautious folks may perish. The smart ones stay home
And tough it out, stay indoors, don’t wander or roam.
Play Solitaire, persevere, and master the game.
Like poker players, they’d attract media fame.
Tackle unfinished projects at home. All have one
(Or maybe more) THINGS TO DO LISTS, get something done.
Brush the dust off her HONEY-DO LIST, get busy.
Heads up – adopt “Squeaky Clean” as your policy.
The Corona Virus will pass, and you’ll be spared
Through those at-home projects. Domestic tasks you dared
Kept you off the streets. You missed social exposure.
You’ll be healthy after the virus’ departure.
