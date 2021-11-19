Hello everyone!
Between family, work, church, your daily to-do-list, and the upcoming holidays, it is certainly not difficult to feel overwhelmed and overworked. There just does not seem to be enough hours in the day to complete everything we want to accomplish. Today, I want to share a simple method of creating much-needed margin in your life by using the acronym, PLAN.
The “P” stands for pray. When it comes to creating much needed margin in our lives, the first thing we need to do is stop and pray. Prayer is the first step to creating much needed margin because it invites God into our hectic, overextended schedules, so that He may show us what needs to be delayed, delegated, or even discontinued in our lives. Jesus himself believed in the importance of prayer. The Bible says it like this in Mark 1:35, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus go up, left the house and went to a solitary place, where he prayed.” Creating margin begins with having a conversation with God.
The “L” stands for list your priorities. Matthew 6:33 says it best, “But seek first His kingdom, and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Seeking God first speaks directly to our list of priorities. He must be the foundation and corner stone of the life we are trying to build. Once it has been determined that God is first, then we must decide what comes next in succession. For me, my list of priorities falls in this general order. My relationship with God is first, my family is always second, my career is third, while personal downtime and community involvement bring up the rear. A significant part of creating margin is determining your priorities.
The “A” stands for allowing time for much needed rest. Solomon writes so eloquently in Psalms 127:2, “In vain you rise early and stay up late, toiling for food to eat, for He grants sleep to those He loves.” You were not designed to be a workaholic, nor to burn the candle at both ends. God wants you to make rest and refreshment a priority in your life. I have found over the years that many of us lacking rest is a direct reflection of our lack of faith. We never take a day off simply because we do not believe that God runs the universe without our help or input for 24hrs. Always remember, allowing adequate time to rest and refuel is critical for creating margin in our lives.
The “N” stands for never filling our schedules to capacity. Oftentimes, our biggest problem is we constantly overbook ourselves. We fail to factor in any breathing room in between activities. My advice to you is to give yourself extra time to account for overruns, incidentals, and other unexpected delays. This is why I love Psalms 46:10, which commands, “He says, be still, and know that I am God ...” Pausing momentarily between activities throughout the day is needed to create margin in your life.
Yes, my friends, the holidays are quickly approaching and yet, many of us already feel overworked and overwhelmed. In my opinion, we should all pause and formulate a doable plan. This plan should include prayer, listing our priorities, allowing time to rest, and never filling our schedules to capacity. Enjoy the upcoming holiday season!
Blessings!
