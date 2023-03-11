‘Creed III” is the third film in the Rocky-spin off series and is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan written by Ryan Coogler (writer/director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”), Zach Baylin (writer of “King Richard”) and Keenan Coogler (writer of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”). Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, who has been thriving in both his career and family life after retiring from boxing. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Harder They Fall”), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damien – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

The Rocky franchise is probably one of the most iconic and well known franchises in American cinematic history. Spanning now nine films and almost five decades, this franchise has largely stayed with the same formula and audiences have come to know what to expect from each new installment. The main boxer, either Rocky or Creed depending on the film, has to overcome something in his life to grow himself and is challenges by a worthy foe all leading up to a final match between the two.

