‘Creed III” is the third film in the Rocky-spin off series and is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan written by Ryan Coogler (writer/director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”), Zach Baylin (writer of “King Richard”) and Keenan Coogler (writer of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”). Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, who has been thriving in both his career and family life after retiring from boxing. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Harder They Fall”), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damien – a fighter who has nothing to lose.
The Rocky franchise is probably one of the most iconic and well known franchises in American cinematic history. Spanning now nine films and almost five decades, this franchise has largely stayed with the same formula and audiences have come to know what to expect from each new installment. The main boxer, either Rocky or Creed depending on the film, has to overcome something in his life to grow himself and is challenges by a worthy foe all leading up to a final match between the two.
That same format is still largely here for the third Creed film which makes the first two acts feel pretty standard and formulaic. That’s not to say that they’re bad, they’re still very good, entertaining and have a lot of great moments throughout them, but they don’t really bring much new to the table that we haven’t seen from other Rocky or boxing movies before this. This familiarity can make some moments feel a bit slow as everything builds to the final climatic fight, and oh boy what a final climactic fight it is.
I mean it when I say this, the final match between Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors’ Damien Anderson is one of the, if not the, best final matches not only in any Rocky film, but in any sports film in general. Jordan did not come to play in that third act with his directorial debut as he puts together one of the most exhilarating and visually stunning boxing matches I’ve ever seen put on screen. You’ll truly have to see it to believe just how good it is. If the first two acts were as flawlessly directed as the final act is, this could’ve been a flat out masterpiece.
Jordan has said in interviews that he drew a lot of inspiration from different anime series when tackling his first time behind the camera and that is very clear from that final fight. The camera work, the editing, the visual effects used and even the way Jordan has directing the fight choreography are all very anime and that’s a very cool thing to see put into live action. It brings something fresh and original to a franchise and a genre that kind of has done everything at this point.
It really is an absolutely intoxicating final fight. I had people in my audience clapping and cheering throughout that entire final fight. The energy was high but on screen and in the theater. That’s movie magic. This movie is a massive task for any first time director, but especially for a first time director that’s also the star of the project. From the budget to the legacy, I can’t imagine the stress Jordan was under undergoing his first time directing but he somehow pulls it off. I hope Jordan keeps directing exciting action films like this because he’s just as good behind the camera as he is in front of it.
Another aspect of the movie I really liked is the increased focus on family, more so than the other Creed movies. Adonis has a daughter now and with his retirement at the beginning of this story, that means more time to spend with said daughter. That relationship with his daughter, Amara, is very cute and quite touching. I loved how much more sign language is used in this film compared to the previous two, since Amara was born deaf in the second film, and it’s used very well here, especially with the casting of an actual deaf actress in the role. There’s also a very beautiful storyline with the relationship between Adonis and his mother which I felt was quite well done and had me in tears.
Now, some Rocky fans may be upset by the absence of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa from this third film despite him being in the first two Creed installments. I’m not going to go into any of the behind-the-scene drama as to why Stallone is not featured in this third movie, but I will say that I didn’t necessarily feel his absence. I personally feel his storyline was beautifully resolved in the “Creed II” and I think it’s about time that Adonis Creed stepped outside of Rocky’s shadow and be allowed to carry a movie on his own.
And that’s exactly what Michael B. Jordan does here because he’s just as good as ever in this role. However, it’s Jonathan Majors who steals the spotlight in yet another fantastic performance from the actor. If you haven’t seen a movie with Majors in it yet, you have to check it out because he just continues to prove himself over and over again as an actor. He’s so intimidating here and delivers such a complex performance as the film’s villain. Tessa Thompson is also great once again as Adonis’s now wife and Mila Davis-Kent as their daughter is an absolute star in the making with her first ever acting role.
While “Creed III” still follows the all too familiar blueprint of the Rocky franchise, this third installment in Adonis Creed’s story is worth watching for the absolutely masterclass fight sequences. Backed up with an emotional story that packs a punch, this is a knockout directorial debut from Michael B. Jordan that should leave Rocky fans more than satisfied by the end of it. “Creed III” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.