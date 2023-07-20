No disrespect to J.D. Power, but I’ve learned in life that I don’t need to be asked by someone how they are doing with their service. What once was an occasional request now seems to be a tireless deluge of such requests. I recall in our business that our corporate management got so wrapped up in this so called rating by J.D. Power, that they would try and make us mandate how folks should fill out the form.
I suspect our business wasn’t the only business that went to this extreme. Just think about your life, how often have you been guided by someone who recently helped you, with these words, folks, you will get a survey from our company asking about my service, if you would rate it as a 10 that would be best? This also occurs when dealing with service industries on the phone, how often have you heard, would you have time for a brief survey at the end of this call to rate our service?
As a person who worked his entire life as a commissioned salesperson, I totally understand the value of giving excellent service. Our office strived to make a person’s experience with us special to them, and if we were successful they would remain our customers and many times send friends and family to us to help as well. There was never a time that I was ever comfortable asking folks to rate my service, and I for sure did my best to never try to guide someone as to how to fill out such a form.
In fact, if you think about it, being perfect 10 is oftentimes hard in life, so why would management think this is the truly only acceptable answer? Oh, they would say maybe that 9 or 10 is acceptable but oftentimes even a reply of a 9 rating would be followed with some questions by management.
When I receive service from others I totally believe on a scale of 1-10, a 7, or 8 rating is a very good rating. Now, many times folks do go above and beyond and those may indeed get a higher rating, but to me a 7 or 8 is a high rating for someone providing a service.
Here’s the interesting thing: if you provide poor service, you don’t need someone to give you a low score to make a difference, because my guess is a person getting poor service likely won’t get a second chance to give such service. Other options are available for people to receive service.
I so enjoy the businesses who simply give excellent service and never mention a thing about any survey. I tell folks all the time about places where I received wonderful service, and also will share those places where we didn’t have such a good experience.
In our lives, we should strive to do our best in each and every situation. When we treat each person we deal with as special they will not need to provide us coaching to fill out a survey. Conversely, losing mine and others’ business is a indication that maybe service wasn’t quite as good.
Sometimes I think we see businesses spending too much time worrying about their score on service than on actual service. It is also disappointing to see how many businesses actually punish their employees financially for poor ratings. Anyone who is in the customer service industry long enough will know that sometimes it’s just hard to make someone happy.
It is rare, rare indeed that I complete any survey requests, however when I am provided excellent service, I not only tell the person who provided it, but I tell many others as well. This is the fruit of doing one’s work above and beyond.
In 1989 United Airlines ran a commercial, where the manager starts off by saying to his staff, today we got a call from an old client who fired us, said he didn’t know us anymore. The manager goes on to state the reason why is we used to do business with a handshake, now its a fax, or a phone call. Well the manager says today we are going to start a new, we’re going to go see all of our clients. One of the employees says, well Ben that is over 200 cities. Ben, the manager replies, I don’t care, it’s time we got back to basic business sense. So Ben passes out airline tickets to his staff and puts one in his pocket ... take a guess at who Ben went to see.
Businesses that are in the personal business don’t have to prove to J.D. Power they are doing it right, they just do it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.