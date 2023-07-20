No disrespect to J.D. Power, but I’ve learned in life that I don’t need to be asked by someone how they are doing with their service. What once was an occasional request now seems to be a tireless deluge of such requests. I recall in our business that our corporate management got so wrapped up in this so called rating by J.D. Power, that they would try and make us mandate how folks should fill out the form.

I suspect our business wasn’t the only business that went to this extreme. Just think about your life, how often have you been guided by someone who recently helped you, with these words, folks, you will get a survey from our company asking about my service, if you would rate it as a 10 that would be best? This also occurs when dealing with service industries on the phone, how often have you heard, would you have time for a brief survey at the end of this call to rate our service?

