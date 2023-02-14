Change is in the works for a new Mazda SUV, already named CX-90, but what may be its last production year for the CX-9 contains some value packed changes to consider.

Last year’s base Sport trim has been dropped for 2023 and replaced with the Touring model. Remaining trims include the Touring Plus, Carbon Edition, Grand Touring and high-end Signature with prices ranging from the $40s to $50s.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.