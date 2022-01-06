Editor’s Note: Gloria Yoders took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off from writing to enjoy with her family. We are re-running one of the Yoder’s favorite recipes this week: Daniel’s waffles. These waffles are perfect for a Sunday morning breakfast and if you don’t have a waffle iron these can be made into pancakes by just cooking in a skillet. Gloria will return next week.
Daniel’s waffles
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined.
Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients.
Also, Daniel has discovered that it works best to brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side. It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.