Most Americans are about to receive more money from the government, whether or not they actually need it.
As a result of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by President Biden and congressional Democrats this week, Americans earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,400, and so will their dependents. That amount phases out once their incomes reach $80,000.
That means families of four headed by couples earning up to $150,000 will see their bank accounts increase by $5,600 within the next month or so.
The package seems to have a lot of popular support, if polls are to be believed. One Pew Research poll found 70 percent supported the bill.
The package also includes an extension of $300 weekly unemployment benefits along with money for state and local governments, schools, vaccines, and other things.
Like all other congressional Republicans, the six members of Arkansas’ delegation voted against the package. Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week criticized a formula where states with higher unemployment rates will receive extra funding. House Budget Republicans say Arkansas will receive $390 million less than if the formula were based on population, as past COVID-19 stimulus packages have been.
There are a different ways to look at this. The governor says Arkansas did things the right way, didn’t shut down as much, and shouldn’t be penalized for balancing health care caution with economic imperatives.
On the other hand, states with higher unemployment rates might have had different circumstances with denser, urban populations more vulnerable to a pandemic, so they need more help.
And then there’s the fact that those same states tend to vote Democratic, and this package was passed by Democrats.
If ever there were a time to borrow money and increase the national debt, this is it. No expense should be spared for vaccine distribution and medical research. Those who have lost their jobs or are trying to keep their businesses afloat amidst the lockdowns should be assisted.
But many people haven’t actually lost money during the pandemic. In Arkansas and elsewhere, a couple earning $150,000 a year is making a very good living.
Congress has already passed five relief bills during this pandemic. Counting this one, almost $6 trillion will have been allocated to fighting the virus, propping up the economy, and other expenses elected officials justified if they wanted to.
All of this money is being borrowed, of course. Last year’s year-end annual deficit was $3.13 trillion. The budget deficit for this fiscal year’s first five months was more than $1 trillion. The deficit for February alone was $310.9 billion, which means in one month – the shortest one – the government deficit-spent nearly $1,000 for every American man, woman and child.
The thing about big numbers is that they start seeming smaller once you’ve heard them enough. It was a big deal when the government recorded its first $1 trillion annual deficit at the beginning of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Now it’s becoming commonplace, and what’s commonplace becomes more acceptable. The deficit was projected to hit $1 trillion last year before the pandemic even occurred, and it’s projected to remain above $1 trillion each year for the rest of this decade.
Now, even after passing this sixth coronavirus package, there’s talk of a federal infrastructure spending deal that, of course, won’t be fully funded.
Big numbers add up quickly. Twenty-one years ago, on March 12, 2000, the cumulative national debt, which is the sum total of all the yearly deficits the government has ever run, was “only” $5.7 trillion. Then on March 11, 2020, the day the first COVID case was identified in Arkansas, the debt was $23.4 trillion. This past Monday, it was $27.9 trillion. That’s equal to about $85,000 for every American man, woman and child.
Borrowing from the future was already a deeply ingrained American habit. Now, borrowing trillions is.
That might be OK if it were temporary and stopped when the pandemic ended. But habits – old and new – are hard to break.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
