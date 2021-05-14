Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that deception is still by far the most powerful weapon in the devil’s arsenal. Deception is simply the ability to mislead or to falsely persuade others. When a person has been deceived, it is much easier for the devil to take advantage of them. Today, I want to share with you three steps that lead us into being deceived.
The first step to being misled is LISTENING to the deception. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is giving the devil a listening ear. This is exactly what happened to Eve back in Bible days. Genesis 3:1-2 states, “Now the serpent was more crafty than any other best of the field that the LORD God has made. He said to the woman, did God say, you shall not eat of any tree in the garden? (2) And the woman said to the serpent, we may eat of the fruit of the trees in the garden …” Unlike Eve, we should never engage in a conversation with a person who is trying to convince us to do or endorse something that is clearly contrary to the word of God. Some things are not up for debate. If it is immoral, unethical, or against biblical principles the conversation should be over.
The second step to being misled is choosing TO BELIEVE the deception. I shared with our church a few days ago, do not fall for the Okie Doke! We then looked at John 8:44, “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murder from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” This scripture teaches us to never give credence to anything an unreliable source has to say. If it does not pass the smell test given by the word of God, it must be rejected.
The third step to being misled is ACTING on the deception. Always remember our destiny in life is based upon our daily decisions. Therefore, the devil works hard to deceive us, knowing that a deceived person is much easier to manipulate and lead down the wrong path. This is why the Bible warns us in Proverbs 23:7, “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he …” This scripture serves as a reminder that unbridled, deceptive thoughts always lead us in the wrong direction.
Yes, deception is still by far the most powerful weapon in the devil’s arsenal. In order to prevent ourselves from being misled, we must stop listening, believing, and acting on the deception the devil brings our way. I leave you with a chilling description of the devil found in II Corinthians 11:14, “And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”
Blessings!!!
