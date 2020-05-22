Hello everyone!
Our destination in life is largely determined by our daily decisions. Therefore, it is imperative that we make good, sound, quality decisions every day of our lives. And for many of us, the issue is not necessarily between good choices and bad choices. But rather between good choices and other good choices. So today, I want to share three practical ways to make better decisions.
First of all, we need to use the Bible as our roadmap to success. One of my favorite scriptures on this subject is Proverbs 3:5, which states, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Before you do anything else, you need to get God’s perspective on the matter. God is a much better judge of what needs to happen than we are. The first step in good decisions making is searching the scripture for answers.
Secondly, we need to gather all the facts. Always remember, you can’t make a good decision with poor information. The Bible makes it clear in Proverbs 18: 13, “To answer before listening – that is folly and shame.” We have to make sure to do our research. We have to thoroughly weigh out all our options and assess all potential risk.
It is also true that you can’t always make a good decision quickly. Sometimes, the best thing to do is to simply SLOW DOWN and take your time.
Thirdly, we need to seek out wise council. No matter our age or stage in life, we need to all acknowledge that we have “blind spots.” We do not know everything nor are we knowledgeable and well versed in every subject. The Bible describes it best in Proverbs 11:14, “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers.” The truth of the matter is that we all need guidance from time to time. Don’t let your pride keep you from asking for assistance.
Yes, our destination in life is largely determined by our daily decisions. Therefore, it is imperative that we use the Bible as our roadmap, gather all the facts and seek out wise council. Today, I want to leave you with the words of Solomon found in Proverbs 14:15, “The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.”
Blessings!!!
