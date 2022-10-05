If 11,886 registered voters in Arkansas say a party should be on the ballot, should it be? Lawmakers in 2019 said no. The state’s Libertarian Party says yes. And last week, a federal judge agreed.
Under Arkansas law, parties that don’t win three percent in the most recent gubernatorial or presidential election are considered “new” parties and must collect signatures to qualify for the ballot. In 2019, lawmakers voted to increase the number of signatures from 10,000 valid ones to three percent of the number of voters in the most recent governor’s race. For this election cycle, that’s 26,746 signatures.
District Judge Kristine Baker ruled Sept. 30 that Act 164 is unconstitutional because it placed too big a burden on third parties without a compelling state interest.
Act 164 included two other provisions that made it harder for third parties to get on the ballot. First, it limited the signature-gathering process to a 90-day window. It also required third parties to complete the process 60 days before the candidate filing period. That provision meant third parties had to be squared away by Dec. 24 of last year for an election that won’t occur until Nov. 8 this year.
Libertarians say those three provisions made it extremely difficult to qualify for the ballot. That’s too many signatures to collect, in too short a time period and too far from the election when fewer voters are interested in signing a petition.
The party typically spends about $30,000 to collect 10,000 signatures, which is a lot for one that doesn’t get many campaign donations.
After the Libertarians sued in 2019, Judge Baker issued a preliminary injunction, which meant the party could qualify in 2020 under the old law. She finally ruled in its favor Sept. 30. The state can still appeal.
Baker’s was the third court decision – the previous ones being in 1996 and 2006 – that found a three percent signature requirement unconstitutional. Despite those decisions, lawmakers enacted this latest one.
By the way, because this is a civil rights case won by the plaintiff, taxpayers will pay the Libertarians’ legal bills, which will increase if the state appeals. At the same time, taxpayers have been paying the state’s lawyers to defend a three percent signature requirement that’s already been declared unconstitutional twice.
So who are the Libertarians? They believe in a very limited government in both economic and social issues. Its members generally are farther right than Republicans on government spending, and they support gun rights. But they’re on the left on social issues, including abortion, gay rights and legalizing marijuana. Some are anarchists, meaning they want almost no government at all.
Whether or not that could be a winning electoral message, it’s still hard for any third party to compete. Everything about American politics favors the established Republican and Democratic parties, including those aforementioned campaign donations. It doesn’t get any easier when the majority party or both parties create additional hurdles like Act 164. In this case, it was mostly Republicans.
Despite all the challenges, the Libertarians keep plugging along. They have 56 candidates this year, including ones contesting races for governor, U.S. Senate, three congressional offices and 40 state legislative seats.
One argument the state made was that the law was necessary to keep the ballot from getting cluttered. Baker dismissed it. In many races there is only one candidate, often the incumbent, and it’s not unusual for Libertarians to be the only candidate opposing a Republican or Democrat. In 2020, Sen. Tom Cotton wouldn’t have had an opponent had the Libertarians not run Ricky Harrington against him.
Harrington received 33.5 percent of the vote. He’s running for governor this year.
The party’s chairman, Dr. Michael Pakko, told me that while the Libertarians haven’t won any major races in Arkansas, they raise issues that might otherwise be ignored. Maybe someday they’ll win something.
“I think our democracy would be a lot more healthy if we had more than two competing parties bashing heads all the time,” he said.
I don’t know how many names make a ballot cluttered, but three is definitely not too many, and one is generally too few. Elected officials need to be challenged, even if it’s by a third party, lest they get too comfortable.
Ideas should be heard. If 11,886 registered voters want a chance to vote for Libertarians, that should be enough.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
