Hello everyone!
When I talk about giants from a metaphoric perspective, I am referring to any problem, obstacle, or temptation that seems insurmountable. Giants are those negative things in your life that typically cause your fear, anxiety, or emotional instability. Today, I want to share three things that should be remembered when trying to defeat the giants in your life.
The first thing you need to remember is to ignore the critics. Because there will always be some faultfinder trying to discourage you from going after your goal of a better life. When David decided to fight Goliath, King Saul immediately tried to discourage him. Look at 1 Samuel 17:33, “Saul replied, you are NOT ABLE to go out against this Philistine and fight him; you are only a young man, and he has been a warrior from his youth.” Do not allow the critics, faultfinders, or negative Nancy’s of this world dishearten you from conquering your giants.
The second thing you need to remember are the past spiritual victories in your life. I often share an old black church colloquialism, ‘When I think of the goodness of Jesus and all He has done for me, my soul cries out Hallelujah, thank God for victory!’ This statement serves as a constant reminder of Jesus being the same yesterday, today, and forever more. In other words, if God did that for me in the past, He can certainly do this for me right now! Allow your past victories to build your faith for today’s battles!
The third and final thing I think we need to remember is that we are never alone. I personally believe that one of the worse things you can do is try to defeat Goliath in your own strength and ability. David’s confidence in his battle with Goliath came from knowing that God was on his side. In fact, 1 Samuel 17:45 describes his mindset in this manner, “David said to the Philistine, you come against me with sword and spear and javelins, but I come against you in the name of the LORD almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, who you have defied.” When fighting the giants in your life, your weapons of choice should always include prayer, scripture, and fasting. Always remember, you cannot win a spiritual battle with carnal weaponry.
Giants from a metaphoric perspective are those seemingly insurmountable problems, obstacles, or temptations we face in life. However, when you remember to ignore the critics, remember your past spiritual victories, and you remember that you are never alone, you can defeat the giants that you face. I leave you today with this encouraging word from the Apostle Paul found in Romans 8:37, “Yet in all these things, we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.”
Blessings!
