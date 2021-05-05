Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) urges everyone celebrating Cinco de Mayo to designate a non-drinking driver to get them home safely. Historically, about one-third of all drunk driving crashes on May 5 involve a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
In 2019, 40 people died in drunk driving crashes during Cinco de Mayo, accounting for 37 percent of all traffic deaths, according to NHTSA.
“If you’re heading out on Cinco de Mayo, please plan ahead for a non-drinking designated driver,” said MADD National President Alex Otte. “Our simple message is to celebrate with a plan. If you drink, don’t drive.”
Drunk driving is the leading killer on America’s roads, claiming the lives of 10,142 people in 2019, the most recent data available from NHTSA. In addition, the increasing threat of drivers combining both marijuana and alcohol leads to greater impairment and a greater risk of getting into a crash.
“Over the past year, we have seen an increase in alcohol and drug-impaired driving crashes despite a decrease in traffic,” Otte said. “We want to make sure that as people return to their normal activities that they make the choice to keep themselves and everyone around them safe by never driving while impaired by alcohol or other drugs.”
