Hernando de Soto was a veteran explorer of the New World by 1539. Based on his fortune, influence with the King of Spain, and his past successes in South America, he had amassed an army of 600 men all determined to claim gold and glory on his latest expedition. Sailing to Florida from Cuba in May 1539, de Soto and his men embarked on a fateful, three-year journey that would take them to Arkansas.

The conquistadors landed in the Tampa Bay region of western Florida near the landing site of the disastrous Panfilo de Narvaez expedition of 1528. They traveled northward through Florida and into Georgia and eventually into North Carolina, trading with tribes along the way. As they pushed deeper into what would become the American Southeast, conflict with local tribes escalated and many bitter battles ensued.

