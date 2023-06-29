Hello everyone.

Self-Control can be defined as “exercising restraint over one’s own impulses, emotions, & desires.” Self-control helps us to do what is right even when we are tempted to do the wrong thing. Today, I want to share three ways we can develop a greater sense of self-control in our lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.