Self-Control can be defined as “exercising restraint over one’s own impulses, emotions, & desires.” Self-control helps us to do what is right even when we are tempted to do the wrong thing. Today, I want to share three ways we can develop a greater sense of self-control in our lives.
First, we can develop a greater sense of self-control by eliminating procrastination. The longer we postpone getting started on our journey to developing a greater sense of self-control, the less likely we are to reach our goal. In fact, the bible says it best in Proverbs 14:23, “All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads to poverty.” Talking about developing more self-control while simultaneously delaying getting started is a recipe for failure. Developing a greater sense of self-control beings with eliminating procrastination from the mix.
Second, we can develop a greater sense of self-control by being willing to put extra work in. There is no productive substitution for hard work and proper planning. James 2:17 states it best, “In the same way, faith by itself, if not accompanied by action, is dead.” Developing a greater sense of self-control does not occur by happenstance or coincidence. We must work hard and have a viable action plan put in place to achieve our self-control goals.
Third, we can develop a greater sense of self-control by doing away with distractions. This principle is best described by the Apostle Paul in Hebrews 12:1, “…let us throw off everything that hinders and the sins that so easily entangles…” Simply put, if we want to develop a greater sense of self control we must first identify and eliminate the people, places, and things that cause us to lose our focus. Always remember, even the smallest distractions can derail productivity.
Yes, self-control is exercising restraint over one’s own impulses, emotions, & wrong desires. To continue to develop our self-control we must eliminate procrastination, be willing to put extra work in, and do away with all unnecessary distractions. I leave you with wise words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 25:28, “A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.