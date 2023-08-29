Hello everyone. God is good. I remember asking God in 1999 to open a door for me to write for the Log Cabin Democrat. I promised him if he opened the door, I would always talk about him and tell people how he would return for his people. I want everyone to know it is not about me, it is all about Jesus, the king of kings and the Lord of lords.
It is my mission to make sure I please Jesus and not people. Every weekend I spend time handing out my articles making sure people are able to read them. Last Sunday I asked someone if they would like an article he said: “no, why should I take one, the articles are always the same.” He simply told me my message remains the same, but the title is different.
You see I love telling people Jesus loves them. I love telling people Jesus died to save us from our sins. I also love telling people Jesus is the only way to heaven. There may be many individuals who do not want to hear about the return of the Lord. Some prefer to continue living their lives pleasing themselves rather than God. You must understand the most important thing for everyone to know is Jesus is going to return. Something big is about to take place on this Earth. Are you ready for it? One day we all will hear the sound of the trumpet, the sky will open, and Jesus will call his children home. The dead in Christ will rise first. Then, those who are alive will be caught up to meet Jesus in the air.
Are you one of his children? I believe God uses people to let others know he will return one day. All I am doing is letting people know what will take place when Jesus returns; and making sure they know they need to prepare themselves if they are going back with him. Just like in the Bible days, God used Noah to warn the people of the coming flood. Many did not take it seriously, but Noah kept building the ark and warning the people. Those who followed Noah on the ark survived the flood while all others perished. Some may not believe Jesus is coming back, but it is going to happen. Jesus will return. Stop allowing the devil to deceive you. He deceived Eve and she gave Adam the forbidden fruit. He is still in the business of lying to people today. So, pray and ask Jesus to help you prepare for his return so when the trumpet sounds you too will be caught up in the clouds to meet Jesus in the air.
