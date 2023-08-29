Hello everyone. God is good. I remember asking God in 1999 to open a door for me to write for the Log Cabin Democrat. I promised him if he opened the door, I would always talk about him and tell people how he would return for his people. I want everyone to know it is not about me, it is all about Jesus, the king of kings and the Lord of lords.

It is my mission to make sure I please Jesus and not people. Every weekend I spend time handing out my articles making sure people are able to read them. Last Sunday I asked someone if they would like an article he said: “no, why should I take one, the articles are always the same.” He simply told me my message remains the same, but the title is different.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.