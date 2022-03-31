Hello everyone.
No matter how hard we try as Christians, we cannot live on the mountain top every day of our lives. No matter how much we pray. No matter how we strive to be a good person and make wise decisions. Every one of us will experience some painful valleys along life’s journey. Therefore, I want to share with you three things you can do in order to maintain during the difficult seasons of life.
The first thing we can do is build our lives on a solid foundation. Jesus himself shares this bit of advice in Matthew 7:25: “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had it’s foundation on a rock.” The foundation referred to in this scripture is having a personal and passionate relationship with Jesus. This means we must dedicate quality time everyday to prayer. This also means we need to familiarize ourselves with God’s word so that we can make better decisions in moments of inner turmoil. Building a solid foundation is key to maintaining during the difficult seasons of life.
Another thing we can do is find a good support system. King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, said it best in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. (10) If either of them falls, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who fails and has no one to help him up.” Having a good support system in life is critical because they are there for you in the good and challenging times. They are there for you when it is convenient and when it is uncomfortable to do so. A good support system will help you up but also hold you accountable. Having a good support system is key to maintaining during difficult seasons of life.
Finally, I want to encourage you to find a reason to be thankful. When you are experiencing a difficult season in your life, you have two options. You can become totally engulfed and consumed by your present pain or you can broaden your perspective by counting your blessings. The Apostle Paul says it best in 1 Thessalonians 5:18: “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” The will of God is for you to be thankful even in the most difficult seasons of your life. During challenging times, you can choose to be thankful for your life, a place to stay, food to eat, the ability to see, the gift of salvation, the promise of heaven, and a never-ending supply of other blessings God has given you. Finding a reason to be thankful is key to maintaining during the difficult seasons of life.
Yes, every one of us will experience some painful valleys along life’s journey. When dealing with these difficult seasons of life remember to build your life on a solid foundation, find a good support system, and find a reason to be thankful. I leave you today with these sobering words from King Solomon found in Ecclesiastes 3:1,4: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: (4) A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”
Blessings.
