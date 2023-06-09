The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that nearly a million people died from a drug overdose between 1999 and 2021, and a little over 10 percent of those occurred in 2021. As the CDC takes steps to prevent overdose deaths, there are steps you can take to help, too.

If you have leftover or expired medications, it’s important to dispose of them quickly and properly. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has answers to some frequently asked questions about discarding prescription and over the counter (OTC) drugs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.