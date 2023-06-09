The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that nearly a million people died from a drug overdose between 1999 and 2021, and a little over 10 percent of those occurred in 2021. As the CDC takes steps to prevent overdose deaths, there are steps you can take to help, too.
If you have leftover or expired medications, it’s important to dispose of them quickly and properly. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has answers to some frequently asked questions about discarding prescription and over the counter (OTC) drugs.
Q: What’s the best way to dispose of medicines that are unused or expired?
A: Taking unused or expired medications to a local drug take back site or program is the best option for disposal, but you can also flush medicines that are on the “flush list.” Medications on the flush list have been determined by the FDA to have a negligible impact on the environment. You can read the agency’s published paper for more information. Check with your pharmacy to see if they offer another way to help you safely discard unused or expired drugs. If none of those options are available to you or your medications are on the “non-flush list,” the FDA has specific instructions for putting them in your home trash.
Q: If I’m in an assisted living community and take my own medications or if I had a family member in hospice who has passed away, how can I safely discard unused or expired medicines?
A: You can take them to a drug take back site, flush them if they’re on the “flush list,” or follow the FDA’s instructions to safely dispose of them in the garbage. Some medicines may also have specific disposal instructions, so check with your pharmacist or read the packaging before getting rid of those.
Q: How should I discard needles and syringes?
A: The FDA recommends placing used needles and syringes (or “sharps”) in a container to keep them from contaminating anything or hurting anyone. There are typically four ways to discard sharps: supervised collection sites; household hazardous waste collection sites; mail-back programs and residential special waste pick-up services. Be sure to find and follow your community’s guidelines for sharps disposal, though.
Q: Can I donate unused or unexpired medications?
A: Different states have different rules about donating leftover prescription or OTC drugs, so be sure to look into your state’s specific guidelines and available donation and reuse programs. The FDA doesn’t endorse donating leftover medications since proper storage can’t be confirmed and most state-supported programs don’t accept controlled substances, including stimulants, depressants, and anabolic steroids.
Safe disposal of unused or expired medications is a small step you can take that can have a big impact. Aside from helping to prevent drug overdose deaths, properly discarding leftover prescription or OTC drugs can help stop children or pets from being accidentally exposed to or swallowing them and can also help protect the environment from accidental exposure.
The FDA has more information and resources to help you safely dispose of leftover medications at fda.gov/drugs/safe-disposal -medicines/disposal-unused -medicines-what-you-should -know.
