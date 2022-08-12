The Faulkner County Agriculture Extension Service arranged a tour of the service’s programs for the JPs and others on Aug.5. What an eye-opener!

The tour included an introduction to all the programs offered to our community followed by a bus tour of some of the commercial enterprises that the extension agents assist.

Pickett represents JP District 11. He may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.

