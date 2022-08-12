The Faulkner County Agriculture Extension Service arranged a tour of the service’s programs for the JPs and others on Aug.5. What an eye-opener!
The tour included an introduction to all the programs offered to our community followed by a bus tour of some of the commercial enterprises that the extension agents assist.
The family and consumer sciences programs include demonstrations of life skills, financial management, retirement planning, exercise, extension homemakers, food safety, food preparation, growing your own veggies, training childcare workers, and many others.
All ages can participate in programs for canning jams, jellies, salsa (a hot topic), pickles, and other fruits and veggies. What joy a 12-year-old child would experience in making a jar of salsa and giving it to her dad, who enjoys a package of chips and a bowl of salsa before supper. The opportunities are endless for kids to make and give things and beam when the recipient praises the thoughts behind the gift.
County agents also offer assistance in animal husbandry. All parents want to direct their children toward being responsible. Raising a puppy and training it into adulthood teaches responsibility. When a puppy joins the household, the child is directed to be responsible for feeding, watering, and grooming the animal. The child may stumble early on, but with the parent’s coaching, she will learn responsibility requires actions (feeding and watering) on her part. She also learns that failure to act results in a negative outcome.
Puppies are not the only animal that teaches responsibility. A child may express interest in training an adult dog. A child may express interest in keeping a few chickens or a hutch of rabbits. An older child may want to keep a small herd of goats, a few calves, or a colt. Whatever the animals the kid expresses an interest in, the link between ownership and responsibility is indisputable.
Extension agents offer guidance and suggestions on topics that nurture responsibility.
For small landowners and commercial agriculture enterprises, county extension agents offer a path to profitability. Whether the interest is in small or large-scale cattle or sheep operations or row-crop production, agents offer a wealth of accurate and timely information. The path to profitability is interesting.
When an owner contacts the agent expressing an interest in a mother cow-calf operation, steers, rice, soybeans, etc., the agent can explain to the owner the best practices that yield a profit. The agent does not direct the owner to adopt a specific practice. Rather, the agent offers alternatives and lets the owner decide the practice to adopt. All the options offered are research-based. The research-based options are the key to agriculture profitability.
Agents identify farm owners in the County that are willing to collect detailed information on the production costs incurred during the growing season. The information is very detailed – type of equipment used and all operation and maintenance expenses. The agent collects the production costs from the owner and sends them to the agriculture economists in Fayetteville. The economists analyze the production cost data. The end product is a summary of the owner’s cost of production for a ton of hay or a bushel of corn, rice, soybeans, or whatever the owner is producing (veggie sets, green beans, squash, melons, or lady peas, or purple hull peas). Actual production costs are the backbone of the county agent’s best practice recommendations.
The bus tour stopped at four stations. One was Master Gardner’s project demonstrating the recommended practices for backyard gardeners. The second stop was an intensively managed hay meadow. The third stop demonstrated a veggie and flower enterprise. The final stop was at a rice plot.
At each stop, the county agent or owners discussed the challenges the growers faced, and the role the agent played in assisting the owner in overcoming the challenges.
St. Joseph’s school was generous to provide the tour bus. Matt Simon was the careful and courteous driver.
So what is the jewel? It is the enormous source of information and resources available to Faulkner County residents from the extension service about consumer science topics and best practices for agriculture production.
The new school year is set to begin. If a parent seeks another activity for a child, their children express an interest in consumer topics or small animal husbandry, or a landowner wants to raise a few cows, call 501.329.8344. Tell the administrative assistant your interest, and the assistant will start the ball rolling.
Pickett represents JP District 11. He may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.
